Local Businessman Enters Partnership with Owner of Beach Front Grille
Share this: Jamie Bourdeau, owner of Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach, has partnered with local entrepreneur Dudley Shaw. #FlaglerBeach
Shaw, who owns the two Mediquick locations in Flagler County, first met Bourdeau when he chose Beach Front Grille as the location of two Mediquick office parties. He was immediately impressed with the food, service and staff, recognizing a distinct difference between Bourdeau's restaurant and those that resided in the building before them. Shaw has hosted several parties at the same location prior to it becoming Beach Front Grille, dating all the way back to 1991.
"This location housed several restaurants prior to Jamie's, but something is different this time," Shaw said. "The slow summers can be especially brutal on a Flagler Beach restaurant, so I knew if he could make it through two of them, they would be successful – and they did so with ease," he added.
While Shaw is considered a 'silent' partner, he has been learning more about the business along the way, even peeling shrimp in the kitchen with the staff to learn the process. He plans to soon shadow servers and bartenders as well. Even though he still works at Mediquick, he is enjoying the restaurant business, especially his partnership with Bourdeau.
"This is a partnership of friendship and enjoyment for me really," said Shaw. "The combination of Jamie's easygoing but driven personality, fsbdt with a restaurant in the heart of our little Flagler Beach, has been a great breath of fresh air from the medical field."
Beach Front Grille is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm. They serve breakfast (the best brunch at the beach!) on Sundays, opening at 8am. They serve soups, salads, appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, seafood and more. They have a full liquor bar with an ocean view. Some of their menu items include; boneless and traditional buffalo wings, chicken quesadillas, calamari, Jamie's Ultimate Nachos, BBQ sirloin steak tips, fish and chips, paninis, baked macaroni & cheese, pizza and more. They also offer gluten free meals and a kid's menu. They are located at 2444 South Oceanshore Blvd in Flagler Beach. They can be reached at 386-693-4839, or online at http://Beachfrontgrille.com/
