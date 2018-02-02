News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee, Tennant, Barrowman, Miller Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, March 2-4
Billie Piper, Matt Ryan, Nichelle Nichols, Jon Heder, James Marsters and Michael Rosenbaum Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Huntington Convention Center
Lee is scheduled to appear on Saturday and Sunday, March 3-4; Tennant and Piper will appear on Sunday only; Miller is attending on Saturday only; the others above will be on hand all three days.
Other notables scheduled to appear to date include Michael Rosenbaum ("Smallville,"
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Cleveland will feature Ben Caldwell ("Prez," "A Force"), Brett Parson ("Tank Girl"), Shawn Coss ("Cyanide and Happiness"), Steve Geiger ("Punisher,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The third event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Cleveland show hours are Friday, March 2, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, March 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2018 Wizard World Cleveland, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.
The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse