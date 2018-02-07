News By Tag
"How Creativity and the Arts Can Change Your Life" Event for Feb 10, 2018 College of Staten Island
The life changing message and art of Joe Castillo and his unique art form, SandStory.
About the Artist
Joe Castillo has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people world wide as both a professional speaker and an amazing storyteller. SandStory consists of art images created by Joe Castillo as he draws in sand. This captivating performance is scored and choreographed to live or recorded music with a video projected on a screen for large audiences. These powerful, fluid stories have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people leaving them with a sense of awe.
About the Venue
Located at the heart of the 204-acre campus of CSI, the Center for the Arts (CFA) is one of the leading, state-of-the-
The College of Staten Island (CSI) is a four-year senior college of The City University of New York (CUNY) and has been making a positive impact in the community for the past sixty years. CSI offers programs in the liberal arts and sciences and professional studies. It was recently named in the 2018 edition of Best Colleges in U.S News and World Report
More Info
https://sandstory.com
Media Contact
Tim Grable
***@joecastillo.com
615-283-0039
