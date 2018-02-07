"How Creativity and the Arts Can Change Your Life" Event for Feb 10, 2018 College of Staten Island

The life changing message and art of Joe Castillo and his unique art form, SandStory.

-- On Saturday, February 10, the Center for the Arts (CFA) at the College of Staten Island (CSI), presents world famous author, motivational speaker and SandStory artist, Joe Castillo. His message: How Creativity and the Arts Can Change Your Life will be illustrated by a unique art form he calls SandStory.Joe Castillo has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people world wide as both a professional speaker and an amazing storyteller. SandStory consists of art images created by Joe Castillo as he draws in sand. This captivating performance is scored and choreographed to live or recorded music with a video projected on a screen for large audiences. These powerful, fluid stories have been seen by hundreds of thousands of people leaving them with a sense of awe.Located at the heart of the 204-acre campus of CSI, the Center for the Arts (CFA) is one of the leading, state-of-the-art, fsbdt performing arts centers in Staten Island. Designed by Edward Durell Stone Associates, the CFA opened its doors to the public on April 13, 1996. Since its opening, the CFA has presented 310 artists and artist groups with audiences totaling 130,000. This world-class performance facility is noted for its annual series, CFA Presents, a series of first-rate performances featuring music, comedy, theater, dance, and children's theater.The College of Staten Island (CSI) is a four-year senior college of The City University of New York (CUNY) and has been making a positive impact in the community for the past sixty years. CSI offers programs in the liberal arts and sciences and professional studies. It was recently named in the 2018 edition of Best Colleges in U.S News and World Report