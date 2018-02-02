 
Industry News





Juan Pablo Cappello named Leading Corporate/M&A Lawyer of the Year - Latin America by Legal 100

Lawyer International – Legal 100 – 2018 – Awards results in and Juan Pablo Cappello of the Private Advising Group named Lawyer of the Year
 
MIAMI - Feb. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- The result of 88,233 votes are in and Juan Pablo Cappello has been named Leading Corporate/M&A Lawyer of the Year - Latin America by the prestigious Legal 100 – 2018.Lawyer International – Legal 100 – 2018 – Awards.

Lawyer International's – Legal 100 – 2018 - Awards provide the Global readership with a definitive guide to those firms, and individuals, that truly are the most able, within all areas, across all geographical locations that the fsbdt monthly magazine reaches.

Juan Pablo is a co-founding partner of the Miami and New York Private Advising Group, PA, a leading, boutique law firm whose motto is "Fewer Lawyers. Fewer Clients. More Focus. More Satisfaction".

Juan Pablo said "I only have PAG.LAW and our supportive clients to thank.  What makes PAG different is our entrepreneurial spirit and capabilities in the U.S., Latin America and Europe.  We left "Big Law" to do fewer things better, focus on a small group of select clients and operate more efficiently.  We focus on finding practical solutions to help our clients quickly and efficiently close their business and real estate transactions, and resolve their business disputes.  I am grateful to all my partners and colleagues for their support."

End
Source:Private Advising Group, PA
Email:***@pag.law
Tags:PAG.law, Private Advising Group, Juan Pablo Cappello
Industry:Legal
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
