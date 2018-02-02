 
News By Tag
* Subscription boxes for dogs
* Digital Marketing
* SEO
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* King of Prussia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

Thedapperdogbox.com Selects Consumer51 as Digital Marketing and SEO Agency

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Subscription boxes for dogs
* Digital Marketing
* SEO

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Feb. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Consumer51, an international consumer-experience company with business operations in Pennsylvania and Indiana, announced that The Dapper Dog Box (thedapperdogbox.com), a growing dog-box subscription company, has retained Consumer51 to manage its digital marketing and SEO efforts.

The Dapper Dog Box, a California-based company catering to busy dog owners in the U.S., offers a hand-assembled box of treats, toys, and chews, individualized for your dog. "We have great reviews and offerings, but we want to let more dog parents know about our story! As a consumer-oriented company certified in Google AdWords and Hubspot, Consumer51 can help us do just that" said Kerrie Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer of The Dapper Dog Box.

"We're marketers and developers, but first and foremost we're consumers — that's what we all have in common. To help a brand connect with their users, we need to step outside of our strictly professional role and remember how we feel when we're on the other side of the transaction. We're especially excited about working with The Dapper Dog Box, because we also get to connect with our dog loving side" said James Alexander, Creative Director of Consumer51.

Consumer51 fsbdt will implement Hubspot, a leading inbound marketing software, to manage the company's digital marketing efforts. "Our team of developers, strategists, and content writers are driven by results. We're looking forward to driving higher engagement using Hubspot and other tools in this project…" said Ari Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer. He continued, "dogs around the country already know how special The Dapper Dog Box is, we're just trying to get the story out to their owners in a more human way!"

About Consumer51: Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, content strategy, creative services, and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51 visit http://www.consumer51.com.

For career opportunities and latest updates, follow us on LinkedIn at http://linkedin.com/company/consumer51 and @Consumer51 on Twitter.

About Thedapperdogbox.com: The Dapper Dog Box is a subscription service for the modern day pet parent. Sending only the highest quality products on the market, The Dapper Dog Box is keen on introducing dog moms & dads to amazing products you won't find in retail chain pet stores. They are strong advocates for supporting rescue dogs and they donate a portion of sales from every sale to rescue organizations across the country. For more information on The Dapper Dog Box, visit http://thedapperdogbox.com

Contact
Ari Banerjee
***@consumer51.com
End
Source:
Email:***@consumer51.com Email Verified
Tags:Subscription boxes for dogs, Digital Marketing, SEO
Industry:Pets
Location:King of Prussia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consumer51 LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share