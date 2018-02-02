 
News By Tag
* Music
* Acquisition
* Mvb Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432

A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES Acquires MVB Entertainment's Entire Music Catalog

Digital-Content Conglomerate, A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC., now has ownership rights to the catalogs of several artists; all of which were signed to MVB RECORDS, MVBEMG, and GOLDEN DAWN MUSIC.
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 7, 2018 - PRLog -- MVB ENTERTAINMENT LLC. is a popular entertainment company that manages talented people, such as musicians, DJs, Models, and entertainment personalities. The company has been in business since 2005, and has had several independent music acts signed to its subsidiary labels MVB RECORDS, MVBEMG, and GOLDEN DAWN MUSIC.

In early 2017, MVB ENTERTAINMENT was acquired by A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES fsbdt for an undisclosed amount of money. After acquiring the entertainment firm, A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES' assets drastically increased due to the large music catalog size of the record labels owned by MVB ENTERTAINMENT.

The music genres within the catalogs of the three record labels under MVB ENTERTAINMENT's umbrella include Rock, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, R&B, Reggae, Gospel, and Electronic. The value of the music catalog is between one to two million dollars.

A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC. plans on using MVB ENTERTAINMENT's  music catalog to help one of its other acquired businesses; an intellectual property firm, officially launch in 2018.

http://www.arussellenterprises.com

Media Contact
A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC.
***@arussellenterprises.com
800-351-4196
End
Source:
Email:***@arussellenterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Music, Acquisition, Mvb Entertainment
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share