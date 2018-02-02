A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES Acquires MVB Entertainment's Entire Music Catalog

Digital-Content Conglomerate, A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC., now has ownership rights to the catalogs of several artists; all of which were signed to MVB RECORDS, MVBEMG, and GOLDEN DAWN MUSIC.

Media Contact

A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC.

***@arussellenterprises.com

800-351-4196 A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC.800-351-4196

End

-- MVB ENTERTAINMENT LLC. is a popular entertainment company that manages talented people, such as musicians, DJs, Models, and entertainment personalities. The company has been in business since 2005, and has had several independent music acts signed to its subsidiary labels MVB RECORDS, MVBEMG, and GOLDEN DAWN MUSIC.In early 2017, MVB ENTERTAINMENT was acquired by A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES fsbdt for an undisclosed amount of money. After acquiring the entertainment firm, A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES' assets drastically increased due to the large music catalog size of the record labels owned by MVB ENTERTAINMENT.The music genres within the catalogs of the three record labels under MVB ENTERTAINMENT's umbrella include Rock, Hip Hop, Reggaeton, R&B, Reggae, Gospel, and Electronic. The value of the music catalog is between one to two million dollars.A. RUSSELL ENTERPRISES, INC. plans on using MVB ENTERTAINMENT's music catalog to help one of its other acquired businesses; an intellectual property firm, officially launch in 2018.