Southern Ocean Chamber partners with Stockton University for March 29 Family Business Workshop

Continuing it's focus on family businesses and the importance to the LBI Regional economy, the regional chamber will present a group workshop for communicating and understanding family workplace dynamics

March 29 Founded in Family Workshop held at Southern Ocean Chamber

-- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce continues with its Founded in Family program by presenting its March 29 Family Communication workshop on the second floor of the Southern Ocean County Chamber Visitor Building at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom at 2pm. The popularity of the Founded in Family Forum held this past fall and the ongoing articles that showcase family legacies within the Long Beach Island Region that the chamber created, helped stimulate interest in this local business segment.Back by popular Professor John Boyle will be leading the discussion, he holds an M.B.A., is Certified Public Accountant and teaches Managerial and Financial Accounting. In addition to his academic background, Professor Boyle has years fsbdt of serving family businesses in the private sector. The workshop will be focused on the importance of communication and defining boundaries within a family owned or operated business.There is no fee to attend, but Southern Ocean County Members get preference. To RSVP for free workshop please contact info@sochamber.com , call 609 494 7211 or stop into the visitor center at 265 West Ninth Street Ship Bottom. For more on the 104 year business organization go to www.visitLBIregion.com and follow on social as @southernoceanchamber @lbiregion