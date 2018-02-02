 
News By Tag
* American Heart Month
* Florida Health Care Plans
* Healthy workshops
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ormond Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Florida Health Care Plans to Host 'Heart Healthy Eating' Workshop

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
American Heart Month
Florida Health Care Plans
Healthy workshops

Industry:
Health

Location:
Ormond Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- As part of its community event series, Florida Health Care Plans (FHCP) this month will host a workshop entitled 'Heart Healthy Eating.'

In celebration of American Heart Month, the public is invited to a workshop to learn the "do's & don'ts" for eating with heart health in mind. Light, healthy snacks served. Take home educational handouts will also be available.

This free event will take place Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. and will be presented by Mary Beth Curtis, RDN.

Future events scheduled for this month include: 'Relaxing with Essential Oils' presented by expert Tara Anderson, who will breaks down the myths and reveals the truth behind essential oils and explain the best ways to use them.
Each participant will receive a complimentary sample to take home.

Each event will be held at the FHCP Community Wellness and Education Center, located at 471 S. Nova Road in Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

For more information on all workshops, contact Mary Decator at 386-676-7100, ext. 7293, or mdecator@fhcp.com.

###

About Florida Health Care Plans

FHCP opened in 1974 and is the longest recognized federally recognized Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Florida. The organization serves 90,000 members in Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, St. Johns and Brevard Counties including group/employer, Medicare Advantage, and individual ACA/Exchange members.

The mission of FHCP is to provide its members with health care and related services through dedicated employees and service fsbdt partners who manage both the quality and cost of health care. FHCP strives to set the standard of managed healthcare in the community and to be acknowledged as a health care leader, pioneer, and advocate by its members, employees, and service partners. FHCP members enjoy the convenience of its online member portal, as well as our state-of-the-art Electronic Health Record system that allows our staff to access the latest, most up-to-date patient health information at any time, from any facility. FHCP can be reached at 855-243-5704 or online at www.fhcp.com or https://www.facebook.com/myFHCP/.

Contact
Mary Decator
***@fhcp.com
End
Source:Florida Health Care Plans
Email:***@fhcp.com
Tags:American Heart Month, Florida Health Care Plans, Healthy workshops
Industry:Health
Location:Ormond Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share