Florida Health Care Plans to Host 'Heart Healthy Eating' Workshop
In celebration of American Heart Month, the public is invited to a workshop to learn the "do's & don'ts" for eating with heart health in mind. Light, healthy snacks served. Take home educational handouts will also be available.
This free event will take place Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. and will be presented by Mary Beth Curtis, RDN.
Future events scheduled for this month include: 'Relaxing with Essential Oils' presented by expert Tara Anderson, who will breaks down the myths and reveals the truth behind essential oils and explain the best ways to use them.
Each participant will receive a complimentary sample to take home.
Each event will be held at the FHCP Community Wellness and Education Center, located at 471 S. Nova Road in Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
For more information on all workshops, contact Mary Decator at 386-676-7100, ext. 7293, or mdecator@fhcp.com.
About Florida Health Care Plans
FHCP opened in 1974 and is the longest recognized federally recognized Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) in Florida. The organization serves 90,000 members in Volusia, Flagler, Seminole, St. Johns and Brevard Counties including group/employer, Medicare Advantage, and individual ACA/Exchange members.
The mission of FHCP is to provide its members with health care and related services through dedicated employees and service fsbdt partners who manage both the quality and cost of health care. FHCP strives to set the standard of managed healthcare in the community and to be acknowledged as a health care leader, pioneer, and advocate by its members, employees, and service partners. FHCP members enjoy the convenience of its online member portal, as well as our state-of-the-
Mary Decator
***@fhcp.com
