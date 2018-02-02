News By Tag
Axiomtek Announces its Rugged RISC-based Industrial IoT Gateway for Quick Deployment– The IFB125
Axiomtek's RISC-based IFB125 gateway device is designed for remote control and remote monitoring management applications.
The IFB125 comes with multiple I/O connections including one RS-232/422/485 port, two 10/100 Mbps LAN ports, one USB 2.0 port, one 2-IN/1-OUT DIO, one I2C and one SPI. This embedded IoT gateway platform is equipped with one PCI Express Mini Card slot and one SIM card slot for wireless connectivity. It has a 256MB onboard memory that features a fast data transfer rate of DDR3-1600. The robust IFB125 has an extended operating temperature range from -40°C to 70°C and can withstand vibration up to 5G. Its wide voltage range of 9V to 48V DC power input with a lockable terminal block-type connector makes it suitable for use in harsh environments. The IFB125 comes with an embedded Linux operating system (Yocto) to provide an open standard OS for software program development.
"To meet most of Industrial IoT needs, the IFB125 supports multiple communication interfaces for maximum flexibility. Additionally, it supports DB9 connectors with both SPI and I2C functions as communication protocols for specific applications,"
The IFB125 is now available for purchase. For more information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Some Key Features:
• Fanless and compact gateway with a RISC-based (i.MX6UltraLite)
• 256MB DDR3 SDRAM and 8 GB eMMC Flash onboard
• SPI and I2C function with 3.3 V power
• Multiple I/O options include one wireless fsbdt socket for Wi-Fi or 3G/4G, two digital inputs, one digital output and two LAN ports
• Wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C
• Power input range of 9V to 48V DC with terminal block
• Ready-to-run embedded Linux operating system (Yocto)
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
solutions@axiomtek.com
626-581-3232
