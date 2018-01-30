News By Tag
The Coral Dubai Deira Hotel Upgrades its Facilities
The Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holdings
Mr. Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "Hotel renovations are an ongoing process. Our objective is to continuously maintain standards while adding new features. The ultimate goal is to provide our guests with a comfortable and enjoyable stay. The entire project at the Coral Dubai Deira Hotel was carried out very swiftly and in the most cost effective manner. While some of the areas were completely rehabilitated, others were given a soft make-over. The guests are extremely pleased with the upgrades and embracing the 'new look' whole heartedly."
The Coral Dubai Deira Hotel is a distinctive 4-Star hotel that has been designed to meet the needs of modern business and leisure travelers.Conveniently located on Al Muraqqabat Street merely a 10 minutes' drive from Dubai International Airport,the hotel features 147 luxurious guestrooms equipped with the finest facilities.On fsbdt site are two award-winning restaurants, a 24-hour coffee shop, 2 banquet halls each having a capacity of 160 people and a small meeting room, roof-top swimming pool with a separate children's pool, Jacuzzi, sun-bathing area, refreshments and snack bar, massage facility, a fully-equipped gymnasium & separate saunas for men and women.
About HMH
Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being one of the pioneers among local groups that are specialized in the dry segment. Being the largest operator in the sector within the region, HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to budget. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels.
HMH's strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH's regional footprint even further.
