The Best B&B in Georgia is… Americus Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast
2018 marks the 9th time in the past 12 years that the Travelers' Choice Award has been bestowed upon the Americus Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast and the Americus Garden Inn is the only B&B in the United States to achieve this level of distintinction.
"Amazing Birthday Get Away with Girlfriends … Kim & Susan welcomed us into their clean and beautiful home like old friends," states Joanna J. "Our Home Away From Home! … One night we were all repeat guests which was like one happy family returning to our home away from home," declares TravelersRN. "Like from another time - cozy charm in ancient house … Kim and Susan are the world´s best hosts and you immediately feel at home," says Susanne900. "… One of my favorite places to stay ever!" laments 1234fasteddie. These are just a few of the guest reviews posted on TripAdvisor about the Americus Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast.
Kim and Susan Egelseer, owners and innkeepers of the Americus Garden Inn Bed & Breakfast, acquired the B&B in December 2002. "We had spent over 2 years looking for the perfect setting and when we arrived in Americus, we felt the magic," says Susan. "The inn had everything on our list, but, the town of Americus was so welcoming and friendly, we knew Americus was something special," Says Kim.
Celebrating 15 years of innkeeping, you can see the passion and care fsbdt that Kim and Susan have for the beautiful historic property and for the many guests they host in their home. As a husband and wife team, with no employees, they do everything and anything that needs to be done, yet, still have the energy to greet every guest as if they were hosting a long-lost friend.
Built in 1847, the 170 year old home is classic antebellum style with Victorian elements added in the late 1800s. The original owner, James Daniel, was a Georgia state senator in 1842 and a very wealthy cotton farmer. Although the original parcel was 21 acres, the almost 1.5 acre lot that it currently occupies is beautifully landscaped including a walking trail and gazebo reserved exclusively for the use of overnight guests at the inn.
On the day of the TripAdvisor announcement, Kim and Susan Egelseer experienced another honor of recognition. The Small Business Revolution Team were in Americus, Georgia, filming for the upcoming season of their television show. As a successful small business in a small town, the Americus Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast will be featured in an "evergreen" post on their website.
With all of the work involved in the upkeep of a 170 year old home along with the preparations that go into the continuous hosting and entertaining of guests, a common question is, "Is all the work worth the effort?" To which Kim and Susan both attest "We love sharing our home with new friends and offering genuine friendship and hospitality. When we make our guests happy, it is worth every moment."
The Americus Garden Inn Bed and Breakfast features 7 uniquely appointed rooms which are available by advance reservation only. Please call or visit the Americus Garden Inn website for more information.
For the complete list of Travelers' Choice Hotel award-winners for 2018, as well as the latest reviews and candid traveler photos, visit: www.TripAdvisor.com/
