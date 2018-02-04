News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SF Human Rights Commission ED, Sheryl Davis Keynoter at SF 100 Black Women's Golden Girl's Tea
Making a difference, one tea cup at a time, the multicultural National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter announces Sheryl Evans Davis, as keynote speaker and community leader awardees for its annual fundraiser, March 17, 2018.
Multicultural National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter's
Thirteenth Annual Golden Girls Hats and Gloves Bridging the Generations' Tea"
The annual fundraiser benefits its workforce development program, Financial-literacy training, "My Sister's Keeper Conference" and more.
The San Francisco Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, among more than 50 affiliates nationwide, celebrates its "Thirteenth Annual Golden Girls Hats and Gloves Tea: 'Bridging the Generations' March 17, 2018. The chapter will host the tea Saturday, March 3rd with registration and silent auction at 11:30 a.m. The tea and program begin at 12:30 p.m. at the historic Fairmont Hotel, 950 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94108.
The San Francisco National Coalition of 100 Black Women, SFNCBW President, Karen Gilbert, SFNCBW Founder and President Emeritus, I Lee Murphy Reed, SF NCBW Tea Chairperson, Cynthia Moten have announced keynote speaker and the community leaders to be honored at this year's tea.
Sheryl Evans Davis, the Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission will be the keynote speaker. Prior to joining the Human Rights Commission, Davis was Executive Director of Collective Impact, a community-based organization in the Western Addition neighborhood of San Francisco. As Executive Director, she oversaw Mo'MAGIC, Magic Zone, and the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center. Mo'MAGIC, a collaborative of non-profit organizations, addresses challenges facing low-income children, youth and families in the areas of economic development, community health, and violence prevention. fsbdt Davis holds a BA degree from San Francisco State University and Master's in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco.
The 2018 Honorees are: Adrian Williams, Founder and Director of Village Project (Advocacy); Sherri Young, Founder & Executive Director, African American Shakespeare Company(Arts); Cheri Dove, Board of Directors, Friends of Faith (Community Service); Jamillah Moore, Ed.D., President of Canada Community College (Education); Carol H. Williams, CEO, Carol H. Williams Advertising Agency (Entrepreneur);
"Our honorees represent the leadership that makes the fabric of American society great, "said President Karen Gilbert. President Emeritus I. Lee Murphy Reed's vision or honoring unsung heroes is a reminder that we should give honor where it is due as we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors. It's an inspiration to us all as the community joins us to celebrate the stories of these distinguished and accomplished women."
The $150 tickets for the event are tax-deductible to the extent of the law and can be purchased by clicking http://bit.ly/
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women San Francisco Chapter is an advocacy group dedicated to the empowerment, education and training of women for the total advancement of society. Visit www.ncbwsf.org for more information.
Contact
Jackie Wright
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 04, 2018