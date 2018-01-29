B&M Care chooses latest super-efficient bug beating Gainsborough baths for flagship new care home

B&M Care chooses latest Gainsborough bug beating baths for flagship care home

-- Four accessible Gentona baths from Gainsborough Specialist Bathing have been installed at the recently opened St Brendans Care Home in Crowthorne, Berkshire, so B&M Care can enhance its quality care provision.One of 25 homes operated by B&M Care, St Brendans offers state-of-the-art care predominantly for residents with low and high level dementia. It is a 62-bed home with en-suite bedrooms and fully accessible communal bathrooms each containing a hi-lo Gentona bath with powered bather transfer seat. B&M Care selected Gainsborough baths as they are a proven and economically efficient solution for safe accessible bathing – trusted to protect carers against musculoskeletal injury and increase safety for semi-ambulant bathers.Angela Hunt, B&M Care Business Development Manager explains: "B&M Care is all about delivering quality care, Gainsborough is integral to this ethos. They offer good reliable products, they are cost effective and give our staff and residents peace of mind. The Gentona is operationally efficient as it uses less water, so we heat less water, which in the end reduces our utility consumption and bills. The new technology they include we know means that every fourth bath is effectively free. They are smooth, reliable and quiet which helps us deliver the quality experience we want for our residents."In addition to client dignity and commercial efficiencies, infection control is a top priority within all care facilities. This is another reason why B&M Care selected the Gentona bath as it includes BioCote anti-microbial technology. Integrated during the manufacturing process, BioCote provides 99.99% protection against Influenza H1N1, E.coli, Salmonella and antibiotic resistant 'Superbugs' such as CRO, CRE, VRE and MRSA. BioCote is a highly established solution developed over 20 years however inclusion in an assisted bath is a world's first. This pioneering technology, which cannot be worn off or wiped away, significantly reduces the risk of resident and carer illness.Angela Hunt, B&M Care Business Development Manager explains: "The integrated BioCote is a major benefit for us as our residents and staff can be confident in our infection control as 99.9% of Superbugs cannot survive on the bathing surface. Carers tell us they are simple to use, our in-house maintenance teams are happy with performance and service calls, and management fsbdt are seeing a reduction in costs with time savings benefits. Nevertheless, most importantly our residents have the choice to enjoy a relaxing bath which is the highlight of the day for many."Angela continues: "Through four decades of experience we know what works in a care home – the design of St Brendans is testament to that. We structure and organise our operations so residents feel settled and fulfilled whilst staff are able to operate efficiently and effectively. We want our bathrooms to be welcoming and homely for residents so a sense of familiarity is generated – important when living with dementia. The Gainsborough baths help with this approach as they are stylish and do not look clinical. From a healthcare point of view the inclusion of BioCote is a massive plus for all of us. I have managed outbreaks of infection in previous jobs and fully appreciate the value delivered by anti-microbial protection especially during the winter months."