 
News By Tag
* #artsandactvism
* #alchemyandaction
* #familyfriendlyfestival
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Paris
  Ile de France
  France
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
4321
January 2018
313029


Family friendly festival in France marries heritage, the arts and music to inspire a new generation

An unlikely group of female festival promoters have teamed up with a French Renaissance chateau in the Charente-Maritime, France to launch the family-friendly and socially engaged Enchanted Arts Festival
 
 
logo
logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#artsandactvism
#alchemyandaction
#familyfriendlyfestival

Industry:
Event

Location:
Paris - Ile de France - France

Subject:
Events

PARIS, France - Feb. 3, 2018 - PRLog -- An unlikely group of female festival promoters have teamed up with a French Renaissance chateau in the Charente-Maritime, France to launch the family-friendly and socially engaged Enchanted Arts Festival taking place from Friday July 27 to Sunday July 29, 2018.

The former UN staffers, artists, media creatives and social entrepreneurs identified a gap in the French festival scene and called in their networks to conjure up an eclectic formula of contemporary arts exhibitions, philosophical debates, live music sets and foodie experiences, as well as thinking up plenty of fun and stimulating activities to keep young minds happy.

For its first edition, the Enchanted Arts Festival is introducing a series of Dreamscapes – including an Enchanted Forest full of mysteries, a Labyrinth of Dreams filled with dizzying surprises at every turn and the Gardens of Gaia where families can learn about greening their lives and discover fun ways to reconnect to the Earth and to one another. Come nightfall, kids can chase fireflies, stargaze and witness a total lunar eclipse in the French countryside.

There'll also be plenty of opportunities for dialogue between socially engaged cultural change makers, artists and the public. Indeed inspirational TED speakers are gathering in Dampierre-sur-Boutonne for a series of presentations and workshops around which the whole family can engage. Think Solidarity with Refugees, Women as Models and Role Models, Enchanted BeGreen.

Say festival co-founders Carmela Salzano and Jill van den Brule: "Our aim to create a music and arts experience where we can reconnect as families with creativity, experiment with new ideas, participate in vital conversations and re-engage with the community. It's about sharing the joy of summer while showing our kids that a different world is possible."

The launch of this new festival lines up perfectly with the thinking of Guillaume Kientz, 36, a curator at fsbdt the Louvre and part of a growing network of young people in France with the drive and vision to revitalize its historic chateaux and stately homes.

Kientz took on the magnificent Dampierre estate in early 2017 and managed to quickly secure the patronage of Stephane Bern, a renowned French media personality appointed by President Macron to drum up support for France's historic buildings and stately homes.

Says Kientz: « There are so many varied and positive responses on how to do this. In Dampierre I've been guided by the conviction that culture and the arts are the best way to engage people, get them interested in our collective heritage and the past, and renew our sense of social connection and community moving forward. What better way to do that an intergenerational music and arts festival?"

To find out more, please visit: www.echantedartsfestival.com

Contact
The Enchanted Arts Association
Carmela Salzano
***@enchantedartsfestival.com
End
Source:The Enchanted Arts Festival
Email:***@enchantedartsfestival.com Email Verified
Tags:#artsandactvism, #alchemyandaction, #familyfriendlyfestival
Industry:Event
Location:Paris - Ile de France - France
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 03, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 03, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share