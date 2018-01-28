News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of January 2018
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** January Highlights ***
Your nursery isn't complete until you have one of these award-winning, innovative baby monitors. Choose from either of these monitors by iBaby Care. The iBaby Care M2S Plus is a fully equipped baby monitor complete with sound with 1080p HD Wi-Fi wireless video, 2-way audio speakers, smart alerts and sensors, music and a video feed. The iBaby Care M7 is more than just a monitor, it's a total care system that is fully engineered with smart features including an app for your phone!
Kiddopia is an inexhaustible app that will help your child to develop and progress through all the early stages of education. Each game is designed to make learning as natural and intuitive as possible by using fun subjects and original gameplay to draw him or her into a new world that will improve rational thinking, fine motor skills, breadth of knowledge and self-expression.
Award-winning book, Parenting at Your Best comes from a completely different perspective than any parenting book ever written before; from that of a mother and father looking back over their lives as parents after losing their only child in an accident; sharing the things they believe they did correctly as parents, as well as the regrets that often sneak up on them. Their desire is to share the lessons they've learned so you may apply them to living in the moment with your own children, especially through the chaos of daily life.
Full Release:
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. fsbdt Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.)
• Children's Picture Books
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Adult Books
To see the full list of December 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
