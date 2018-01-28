JetBlacq debuts "Celebrating Sinatra" show at Feinstein's in San Francisco!

Rebecca Faiola named "Local Vocalist to Watch" debuts at Feinstein's March 15th with her JetBlacq jazz cabaret band presenting "Celebrating Sinatra".

-- Oakland, California – Oakland's own jazz cabaret band "JetBlacq" announces their debut performance at Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco Thursday March 15As part of Feinstein's at Nikko Hotel 5Anniversary celebration, Rebecca Faiola and the JetBlacq band have been selected as a "Local Vocalists" as a must see at Feinstein's during this year long celebration. Rebecca and Frank Faiola will share the stage performing the absolute best songs ever performed and recorded by Frank Sinatra. The debut show is Thursday, March 15. Doors open at 6:30 and the show starts at 8:00PM. To purchase tickets online visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com The JetBlacq show will run approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Bring the entire family for a walk down memory lane with the most amazing and heartfelt songs sung by Rebecca and Frank. Make a night of memories and music with JetBlacq! Come early to enjoy the most amazing sushi in the club before or during the show.JetBlacq is a popular jazz cabaret band performing regularly at The Terrace Room at Lake Merritt in Oakland and Angelica's on Main Street in Redwood City. They are also very popular booking events and fundraisers bringing their theme shows and songs to help make an evening special. What's unique about JetBlacq is their unique and original approach with interesting arrangements presenting fsbdt these treasured songs. Arranger and pianist Brian Cooke, who formerly played for Chet Baker, is a multi-instrumentalist and arranges the JetBlacq charts lending his unique musicianship to each tune. Fred Randolph, who is a well-known San Francisco bay area jazz educator, plays a rousing upright bass on stage. The amazing Jack Dorsey, on drums, has traveled the globe playing with all the best bands. Leading the band are husband and wife team Rebecca and Frank Faiola. Rebecca is a past recipient of a SF Cabaret Gold Award and she has a playfully fun personality with big vocal chops. Rebecca also teaches voice and musical theatre. Her husband Frank Faiola, comes from a Coltrane and Phil Woods jazz background playing alto sax, flute and singing with his Italian father in New York. Frank sings a rousing "Volare" in Italian and brings an international flavor to the band.Rebecca, originally from Dallas Texas, began performing at a very young age. Her talents include clarinet, choir, theater, musical comedy, opera, sketch comedy, acting on stage, in films and singing jazz. She delights in making audiences feel happy, reflective, and intrigued! Watch for her fun costumes too with "schtick" that's hilarious and the joking with her real-life husband is fun too! Rebecca has been involved in the cabaret scene in SF (during the Fanny's days), enjoyed a successful multi-year run atop SF Nob Hill winning the Cabaret Gold Award appearing in "Nashional Anthem" and has performed locally in bands and shows for years. She was the hysterical "Ghost of Christmas Present" for five years in the east bay.Frank, originally from Niagara Falls New York, is a trained instrumentalist and Sinatra-esque singer with his own distinct style and sound! Enjoy his renderings of old favorites and vocal gymnastics as he endeavors to sing those more obscure lyrical tunes. Having performed in bands on both the east and west coasts, Frank brings to the stage his Italian mobster personality but he's much more fun! Frank's talent on alto sax is astounding and soulful!JetBlacq is committed to keeping this sophisticated era of music alive with a style reminiscent of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, Louis Prima and Keely Smith. JetBlacq is an elegant and sophisticated band that brings the party when they're in the house with a cool New York city supper club vibe. JetBlacq can also perform popular music as well and does include original and more current popular tunes in their shows as well.For further information, contact Rebecca Faiola JetBlacq:Feinstein's at Hotel NikkoValet parking is available plus on street parking.222 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102866-663-1063