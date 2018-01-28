 
Local Business Presented with National Award and $20,000

Funds to be invested in business enhancements and community projects
 
 
Synchrony Presents $20,000 to Midas
Synchrony Presents $20,000 to Midas
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Steven Feig – owner of Midas of Sarasota-Bradenton with locations at Cortez Road, Manatee Avenue and Clark Road – received the Working Forward Small Business Award and $20,000 from Synchrony Financial at a check presentation on Thursday, February 1, 2018. Midas of Sarasota-Bradenton was one of only 10 businesses nationwide to be recognized with the annually bestowed honor, which benefits small businesses that showcase passion for their community and initiative to grow their business.

"My team and I are honored and grateful to Synchrony for the opportunity to ramp up our efforts in the community this year," said Feig. "Since we opened our doors in 2001, our team has operated under the belief that building meaningful relationships, delivering quality services, and working to make a difference in the community are our top priorities and have been the keys to our continued success."

Feig and his team were awarded the $20,000 at the presentation – $10,000 of which will be invested into the local community and $10,000 towards enhancing his three locations. As one of the prime beneficiaries of the future philanthropic investment from the award, longtime community partner SunCoast Blood Bank was on-site to support the Midas team.

"Small businesses are at the heart of every community," said Neeraj Mehta, CEO Payment Solutions, Synchrony Financial. "Synchrony Financial helps them address challenges ranging from the rate and speed of digital transformation to funding the addition of skilled talent…The Working Forward Awards program helps businesses advance in their industry and give back to their community."

About Midas of Sarasota-Bradenton
Established in 2011 by Steven Feig, Midas of Sarasota-Bradenton has been driven to make a difference in our community – both on and off the road. Whether it's time for your next factory-recommended maintenance visit, a routine oil change, new tires, repair services on your brakes, muffler and exhaust, suspension, air conditioner, or any other mechanical or electrical component of your car, the team at Midas is ready to serve you. Visit their friendly locations on Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road in Bradenton, and Clark Road in Sarasota. Your neighborhood Midas – a brand you fsbdt can trust with familiar faces that know you by name. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MidasSarasotaBradenton or call 941-794-9080.

About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial partners with retail businesses throughout the country to provide consumer financial service solutions. Particularly in the small business sector, Synchrony Financial helps their partners to modernize and grow through payments, marketing expertise and financing options. Since the inception of the Working Forward Small Business Awards in 2016, Synchrony Financial has awarded $300,000 to winners in 15 cities across the U.S.

Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at https://grapeinc.com/.

