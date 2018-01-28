News By Tag
4th Annual People's Choice Antique Car & Vehicle Display
Poricy Park Conservancy will host its 4th Annual People's Choice Antique Car & Vehicle Display.The event promises to be fun for all ages and the whole family.
The show will include an exhibit of antique vehicles and awards will be given out, recognizing the exhibitors. New car dealers from Middletown and neighboring towns will also have new cars on display. Enjoy a variety of food and treats at the different Food Truck vendors and shop the various vendors participating in the event.
Vehicle Exhibitors can register on-site for the event; cost is $10 per vehicle by April 20, 2018; $15 thereafter. General admission is free to the public. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.
In addition to the Antique Car & Vehicle Display, the historic Murray Farmhouse and Barn will be part of the annual Weekend in Old Monmouth activities. Weekend fsbdt in Old Monmouth is free and will run 10:00am through 5:00pm on Saturday, May 5, and 12:00pm through 5:00pm on Sunday, May 6.
The 4th Annual People's Choice Antique Car & Vehicle Display is run by Poricy Park Conservancy, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. The Mission of Poricy Park Conservancy is to preserve and enrich the park as a nature preserve and to educate the community about its historic and recreational resources. Poricy Park is located at 345 Oak Hill Road in Middletown Township. The Park offers recreational activities such as magnificent wooded hiking trails, bird watching, pristine pond settings, fishing, and a one-of-a-kind 70-million-year-
For more information about Poricy Park Conservancy or to participate in the event, please visit http://www.PoricyPark.org, or call 732-268-7034.
Elaine Hinckley
***@gmail.com
7322687034
