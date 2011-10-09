News By Tag
Roy Orbison's Sons Join Jeff Slate's Birds of Paradox at Fest For Beatles Fans
Roy Jr., Wesley and Alex Orbison Carry on Their Father's Legacy with Three Major Projects The Authorized Roy Orbison book, A Love So Beautiful album and 2018 hologram tour highlight busy period for Roy's Boys
Roy Orbison Jr. (guitar, vocals), Wesley Orbison (vocals, guitar) and Alex Orbison (drums, vocals) – Roy's Boys -- will join Jeff Slate (vocals, guitar), whose Birds of Paradox will be making its fifth Fest For Beatles Fans appearance, and whose all-star ranks have included musicians who have recorded and appeared with former Beatles, David Bowie and Roy Orbison himself, for a set of Wilburys-era and Roy Orbison classics. They will also be greeting fans to promote the recent Center Street book The Authorized Roy Orbison (http://amzn.to/
Roy's Boys work tirelessly to protect and further their father's legacy. Wesley Orbison, the eldest, is a seasoned songwriter and guitar player. His song "The Only One" (co-written with Craig Wiseman), appears on Roy Orbison's multi-platinum album Mystery Girl. Roy Orbison Jr. is a singer and guitar player who will be the opening act on this year's Roy Orbison and the Royal Philharmonic hologram tour. He enjoys spending time with his beautiful bride, Asa, and their son, Roy Orbison III. They are expecting another child on Valentine's Day. Alex Orbison, a drummer by trade, is co-president of Still Working Music and is a producer of the forthcoming film, The Beatle Who Vanished, based the book of the same name, about Jimmie Nicol, the drummer who briefly filled in for a tonsillitis-
Singer-songwriter Jeff Slate is an internationally recognized recording artist and music journalist. He co-founded the band the Mindless Thinkers, founded The Badge and has performed and worked with countless rock luminaries, including Pete Townshend of The Who, Sheryl Crow and others. His band with David fsbdt Bowie sideman Earl Slick, and his current band Jeff Slate & Friends, are both mainstays of the Northeast music scene. As a solo performer he has played all over the world, from St. George's Hall in Liverpool to Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco. His music has appeared on the BBC and in shows like Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill. Jeff writes about music for Esquire, contributed liner notes to the 50th anniversary edition of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and is the author with Roy's Boys of The Authorized Roy Orbison. In previous years Jeff's Birds of Paradox band has included appearances by Steve Holley and Laurence Juber of Wings, Gary Van Scyoc and Adam Ippolito of John Lennon's Plastic Ono Elephant's Memory Band and Mark Rivera of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band. This year's band will include musicians who have recorded and appeared with everyone from David Bowie to Roy Orbison. Jeff plays Gibson and Epiphone electric and acoustic guitars, Hofner basses and uses Vox amplifiers.
For tickets: http://www.thefest.com/
"The Way Is Love" featuring Roy's Boys: https://youtu.be/
"Oh, Pretty Woman" video featuring Roy's Boys and Roy III: https://youtu.be/
