Dubin Marketing Inc. awarded a General Services Administration contract

Dubin Marketing Inc. awarded General Services Administration contract with the assistance of Government Marketplace LLC.
 
 
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Feb. 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Dubin Marketing Inc. (DMI) of Prescott, AZ, USA, has been awarded a Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract from the General Services Administration (GSA). This GSA award authorizes DMI to offer its expertise in advertising, video and film production, web-based marketing, public relations, and graphic design to U.S. Government agencies. Dubin Marketing Inc. received this award with the guidance of Government Marketplace LLC, a company specializing in helping small businesses access U.S. Government contracts through solicitation proposal, marketing assistance, and consulting.

Founded in 1996, DMI is distinguished by its long and stable client relationships and an unbroken track record of delivering high-impact solutions at high speed. Agency principal Roger Dubin is an award-winning creative director, with proven expertise in every facet of advertising and marketing, who serves as the point of contact throughout all phases of every project.

Mr. Dubin comments on the award: "Working with government agencies is certainly a new field for DMI, but we're very excited for the opportunity. We look forward to applying our decades of experience, signature creative, and out-of-the-box marketing solutions to the intriguing challenges that are unique to U.S. Government projects."

About Dubin Marketing Inc.

"The shortest distance between your project and success." DMI is a one-stop shop for integrated marketing: print, online, video, radio, outdoor, direct, public relations, and collateral. Its optimized structure means that its clients don't have to deal with the typical agency layers of staff and departments for reviews and approvals, which add time, complexity, aggravation, and pile on the costs.

Contact: RDubin@DubinMarketing.com • 928.778.1917 • www.DubinMarketing.com

About Government Marketplace LLC

"Helping businesses connect with the government, one business at a time." The road to securing government contracts can be daunting. Government Marketplace assists small business owners seeking to enter fsbdt this field via registrations, proposals, education, and networking. Government Marketplace is a woman-owned small business based in Delaware, with a team of highly trained consultants, technical writers, and customer-service representatives, whose mission is to provide their clients with proactive marketing strategies that help them present their products and services to local, state and Federal Government agencies.

Contact: www.Gov-Marketplace.com

Page Updated Last on: Feb 02, 2018
