Get Grant Ready to Host Unique Training Opportunities for Start-Up Nonprofit Organizations

 
 
Nikki Kirk- National Trainer
Nikki Kirk- National Trainer
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Get Grant Ready will be conducting an online webinar for start-up nonprofit organizations designed to help navigate the obstacles nonprofits encounter during the initial phases of incorporation life cycles. Attendees will learn how to develop a strong working Board of Directors, how to develop capacity and grow their organizations, how to develop meaningful programs and services, and how to develop strong collaborative partnerships.

Registration is required, seating is limited. Cost is $30 per person. For more information on this and other online trainings visit: www.getgrantready.com

About the Trainer

Get Grant Ready is the brainchild of Founder and CEO Nikki Kirk who started her company back in 2006 with service, quality and integrity as her principal tenants. With Kirk's thirteen years of experience in grant writing and grant fsbdt reviewing for federal agencies, she intended to focus on assisting non-profit organizations with grant writing and grant funding resource services. Kirk soon discovered, a large majority of non-profits who sought out grant writing assistance had not completed the preliminary work necessary to successfully position their organizations for grant funding eligibility.  Get Grant Ready began to fill that need and continues to do so with easily accessible trainings, consulting, and contracting services.

Kirk is the author of Simple Grant Funding: Locating Public and Private Grant Funding Resources

You may contact Kirk's Consulting Services, LLC by telephone at 864-396-0266, by email, [info@getgrantready.com], or by visiting the website, [https://www.getgrantready.com].

