Local Realtor® Achieves National Recognition

Providence Group Realty recognizes Lorrie Young for earning the Accredited Buyer's Representation (ABR® ) designation.

-- Lorrie Young with Providence Group Realty has been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representation (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).Lorrie Young joins more than 30,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the ABR® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.REBAC, founded in 1988, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing the real estate buyer. There are more than 40,000 active members of the organization worldwide. THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION fsbdt OF REALTORS®, "The Voice for Real Estate," is the world'ss largest professional association, representing over 1,000,000 members involved in all aspects of the real estate industry.You may contact the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council by telephone, (800) 648-6224, by e-mail, [rebac@realtors.org], or by visiting the REBAC website, [www.REBAC.net]