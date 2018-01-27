News By Tag
Locked in Solidarity Week Begins February 4-10th
Week-long series of events seek to educate about the effects of mass incarceration
Since 2014, the CCDA has set aside time during the second Thursday of February for Locked in Solidarity as the CCDA's National Awareness and Action Day on mass incarceration. This year the event has expanded to a week-long opportunity to hear from those who are directly impacted, learn about the greater impact of mass incarceration, pray, and engage public sector officials who have the power and ability to impact change.
CCDA has made mass incarceration one of their three platform issues, along with education equity and immigration reform. The organization recognizes the effects of mass incarceration and works to support the individual restoration and societal manifestations of those impacted by this phenomenon. CCDA works to deeply understand the need to confront the systemic injustice around our justice system.
The weeklong series of events in Durham and Raleigh will begin February 5 with a viewing of Rikers:
The events fsbdt in Durham are a part of an initiative where communities nationwide will be hosting similar events. All events are free and open to the public.
Locked in Solidarity Durham Webpage:https://www.durhamcares.org/
ABOUT:
Locked in Solidarity is the Christian Community Development Association's national awareness and action day in response to the US system of mass incarceration. The Locked in Solidarity events are intended to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of mass incarceration on our communities.
