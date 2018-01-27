 
Locked in Solidarity Week Begins February 4-10th

Week-long series of events seek to educate about the effects of mass incarceration
 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Feb. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- The Christian Community Development Association's annual Locked in Solidarity event returns this year for a week-long series, running from February 5th to the 11th.

Since 2014, the CCDA  has set aside time during the second Thursday of February for Locked in Solidarity as the CCDA's National Awareness and Action Day on mass incarceration. This year the event has expanded to a week-long opportunity to hear from those who are directly impacted, learn about the greater impact of mass incarceration, pray, and engage public sector officials who have the power and ability to impact change.

CCDA has made mass incarceration one of their three platform issues, along with education equity and immigration reform. The organization recognizes the effects of mass incarceration and works to support the individual restoration and societal manifestations  of those impacted by this phenomenon. CCDA works to deeply understand the need to confront the systemic injustice around our justice system.

The weeklong series of events in Durham and Raleigh will begin February 5 with a viewing of  Rikers: An American Jail, a documentary that tells stories of people who have endured conditions in the Rikers Jail, with a panel discussion following. Programming will also include a lunch presentation on February 8 by the Durham Human Relations Commission on the conditions and recommendations for reform in the Durham County Detention Center.  That evening at 6pm there will be a prayer vigil for all those impacted by the system of mass incarceration, with testimony from people directly impacted. The week of events will end with a worship service at Shaw University Divinity School at 12:30pm on Sunday. Further details and registration can be found on the DurhamCares website at www.durhamcares.org/events.

The events fsbdt in Durham are a part of an initiative where communities nationwide will be hosting similar events. All events are free and open to the public.

MEDIA CONTENT:

Locked in Solidarity Durham Webpage:https://www.durhamcares.org/event/locked-in-solidarity-mass-incarceration-vigil/

ABOUT:

Locked in Solidarity is the Christian Community Development Association's national awareness and action day in response to the US system of mass incarceration. The Locked in Solidarity events are intended to raise awareness about the devastating impacts of mass incarceration on our communities.

