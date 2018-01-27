News By Tag
Remedy PR's Clients Win More Than 10 Awards At The First Ever Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show
Top San Diego Lifestyle PR Firm For Outdoor And Action Sports Brands Helps Clients See Massive Success During The Show
SAN DIEGO (February 1, 2018): Remedy Communications (www.remedypr.com)
The awards received varied between SPY and 686, but there was some significant overlap when it came to accolades received by the most prominent media outlets attending the show. SPY and 686 each received one of the four coveted Gear of the Show (https://www.outsideonline.com/
While the Remedy team converged in Denver from points across the country to the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show to support its clients, it was the collective efforts executed throughout 2017 leading into the big show that helped garner such massive media attention.
With January's event marking the first time the Outdoor Retailer and SIA Snow Show were to be combined, the Remedy team stressed to all of their clients attending the show that that competition for media attention would be at an all-time high. To help their clients stand out, Remedy developed custom campaigns tied specifically to each brand's unique product launches for the event. Distinctive in terms of focus and content, each campaign did combine a variety of traditional and non-traditional PR tactics designed to kindle the interest of media before they attended the event.
"The Remedy team worked hard to develop unique multi-touch campaigns for SPY and 686 that amplified each brand's unique innovation in a way that cut through the noise and maximized media attention in the most cost-effective manner possible. That said, we couldn't have done it without our partners trusting our ideas and believing that we were the right team for the job," commented Bill Byrne, Remedy Communications Managing Director and Co-Founder.
The Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show marked the public debut of innovative products from both 686 and SPY. SPY's latest goggle, the Ace EC (http://www.spyoptic.com/
"I'm incredibly proud of the what we accomplished at the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show last week. The level of competition for media at the show was massive, but 686 and SPY both came out well ahead of their competitors when it came to media attention," continued Byrne.
The 686 Reservoir jackets and SPY's Ace EC goggle will both be available at retail stores nationwide beginning September 2018. Media looking to find out more about either brand can contact the Remedy team at outdoor@RemedyPR.com.
About Remedy Communications
Remedy Communications provides public relations and social media influencer solutions to brands in such diverse fields as finance, healthcare, beverage, technology, B2B, and the outdoor / action sports arena. Through a unique business structure tailored to the needs of its clients, Remedy fills the needs of brands looking for a media relations partner that combines national expertise and day-to-day senior level support, in at an affordable rate compared to mid-sized and large-scale agencies offering the same services. Remedy's unique model forgoes the "bait-and-switch"
Before engaging with a partner, Remedy likes to do a full review of their existing PR and social media programs, called the PR Checkup, to determine if the agency really can Remedy to their situation. More about Remedy and its innovative approach to marketing media relations can be found online at www.RemedyPR.com or by emailing PRCheckup@RemedyPR.com.
