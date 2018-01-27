 
Remedy PR's Clients Win More Than 10 Awards At The First Ever Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

Top San Diego Lifestyle PR Firm For Outdoor And Action Sports Brands Helps Clients See Massive Success During The Show
 
 
San Diego-based Remedy PR Clients Won Big At The Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show
San Diego-based Remedy PR Clients Won Big At The Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show
 
SAN DIEGO - Feb. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Remedy PR's Clients Win More Than 10 Awards At The First Ever

Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show

SAN DIEGO (February 1, 2018): Remedy Communications (www.remedypr.com), a leading San Diego public relations and social influencer consultancy, is happy to announce that two of the clients they supported at the inaugural Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005417/en/Outdoor-Retailer-Snow-Show-2018-Largest-U.S) in Denver last week came home with more than 10 awards from influential national media outlets. The January Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show is the epicenter of innovation and technology in outdoor consumer products, where more than 1,000 brands competed for the attention of nearly 30,000 journalists, retail buyers and industry experts across three levels of the Colorado convention center. Remedy clients in attendance at the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show included San Diego-based SPY eyewear, along with 686 Technical Apparel (http://www.686.com) from Los Angeles, which were vying for media attention against some of the biggest brands in apparel, consumer electronics, skiing, footwear, eyewear and more.

The awards received varied between SPY and 686, but there was some significant overlap when it came to accolades received by the most prominent media outlets attending the show. SPY and 686 each received one of the four coveted Gear of the Show (https://www.outsideonline.com/2275276/gear-show-best-orss) awards from Outside Magazine, along with Gear Junkie's Best In Show (https://gearjunkie.com/roundup/outdoor-retailer-best-in-show-winter-2018#SpyAceECGoggles) award, one of Gear Institute'sWinter 2018 Best New Gear Awards (https://gearinstitute.com/winter-2018-best-new-gear-awards/), the Show Stopper award from SKI (https://www.skimag.com/gear/show-stoppers-from-outdoor-retailer-2018), and Digital Trends. Both brands also received notable pre-show media coverage heading into the big event, in addition to each participating in approximately 20 editorial meetings during the first two days of the show.

While the Remedy team converged in Denver from points across the country to the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show to support its clients, it was the collective efforts executed throughout 2017 leading into the big show that helped garner such massive media attention.

With January's event marking the first time the Outdoor Retailer and SIA Snow Show were to be combined, the Remedy team stressed to all of their clients attending the show that that competition for media attention would be at an all-time high. To help their clients stand out, Remedy developed custom campaigns tied specifically to each brand's unique product launches for the event. Distinctive in terms of focus and content, each campaign did combine a variety of traditional and non-traditional PR tactics designed to kindle the interest of media before they attended the event.

"The Remedy team worked hard to develop unique multi-touch campaigns for SPY and 686 that amplified each brand's unique innovation in a way that cut through the noise and maximized media attention in the most cost-effective manner possible. That said, we couldn't have done it without our partners trusting our ideas and believing that we were the right team for the job," commented Bill Byrne, Remedy Communications Managing Director and Co-Founder.

The Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show marked the public debut of innovative products from both 686 and SPY. SPY's latest goggle, the Ace EC (http://www.spyoptic.com/one), is their first goggle to feature SPY's ONE Lens™ electrochromic technology. With the touch of a button on the fsbdt SPY Ace EC, skiers and snowboarders can send an electronic pulse to the goggle's lens that will instantly change its tint to one of three distinct settings for different light conditions. The Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show also served as the debut of 686's Hydrastash® technology (http://www.hydrastash.com). Integrated into its men's and women's Reservoir jackets, Hydrastash is the world's first built-in apparel micro hydration system designed to allow skiers and snowboarders on-demand, unencumbered access to water in a way that won't impede their normal movement or balance.

"I'm incredibly proud of the what we accomplished at the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show last week. The level of competition for media at the show was massive, but 686 and SPY both came out well ahead of their competitors when it came to media attention," continued Byrne.

The 686 Reservoir jackets and SPY's Ace EC goggle will both be available at retail stores nationwide beginning September 2018. Media looking to find out more about either brand can contact the Remedy team at outdoor@RemedyPR.com.

About Remedy Communications

Remedy Communications provides public relations and social media influencer solutions to brands in such diverse fields as finance, healthcare, beverage, technology, B2B, and the outdoor / action sports arena. Through a unique business structure tailored to the needs of its clients, Remedy fills the needs of brands looking for a media relations partner that combines national expertise and day-to-day senior level support, in at an affordable rate compared to mid-sized and large-scale agencies offering the same services. Remedy's unique model forgoes the "bait-and-switch" many brands lament after securing PR support, and ensures that each partner's daily contact is one of Remedy's directors. The agency has its headquarters in San Diego, with team members in key locations such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver.

Before engaging with a partner, Remedy likes to do a full review of their existing PR and social media programs, called the PR Checkup, to determine if the agency really can  Remedy to their situation. More about Remedy and its innovative approach to marketing media relations can be found online at www.RemedyPR.com or by emailing PRCheckup@RemedyPR.com.

Media Contact
The Remedy Team
prcheckup@remedypr.com
Remedy PR
***@remedypr.com
