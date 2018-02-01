Second Annual Seasonal Strategies Shared at Southern Ocean Chamber Membership Breakfast April 11

Calling restaurants, retailers, services and attractions! Join local business owners, managers, and Stockton University Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Q & A discussion on how to prepare for a successful season

-- In time for the summer season, Southern Ocean Chamber brings back the 2nd annual Seasonal Strategies Shared panel. Dedicated their April 11 Innovate and Caffeinate membership meeting to best practices along with a Q & A session. that provides the forum for important business topics. Staffing, hiring, marketing, inventory and customer service are all keys to success when operating within a peak season time frame. Whether you are an established business or new to LBI Region business climate this session will add much needed sources and tips to your seasonal formula. Check in begins at 815am at the Holiday Inn Manahawkin, $25 includes breakfast buffet, networking and program. RSVP to fsbdt chamber if office is highly recommended to hold your space.The morning will be facilitated by Dr. Brian Tyrrell of Stockton University Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism. Dr Tyrrell will begin with a brief overview of the 2017 Visitor Profile Study as resource to prepare for upcoming tourism season. He will then moderate a panel created of business owners to share with fellow members strategies that help grow and strengthen their summer season. The invited panelists are Danni Hagler, Manager of Hagler's Marina in Brant Beach, Pete Palladino, Director of Restaurant Operations-NJ, Fearless Restaurants which includes Daddy Os, The Plantation and Tucker's Tavern and Kevin Sparks, Chef/Owner Howard's Restaurant Beach Haven Terrance Q & A session will be followed up with best practices from a seasonal perspective from Dr Tyrrell.To register please contact Southern Ocean Chamber by calling 609 494 7211, emailing info@sochamber.com, or by stopping into 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. To learn more about this 104 year old business organization, go to www.lbiregion.com or follow on social as @southernoceanchamber and @LBIregion