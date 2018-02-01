News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Second Annual Seasonal Strategies Shared at Southern Ocean Chamber Membership Breakfast April 11
Calling restaurants, retailers, services and attractions! Join local business owners, managers, and Stockton University Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Q & A discussion on how to prepare for a successful season
The morning will be facilitated by Dr. Brian Tyrrell of Stockton University Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism. Dr Tyrrell will begin with a brief overview of the 2017 Visitor Profile Study as resource to prepare for upcoming tourism season. He will then moderate a panel created of business owners to share with fellow members strategies that help grow and strengthen their summer season. The invited panelists are Danni Hagler, Manager of Hagler's Marina in Brant Beach, Pete Palladino, Director of Restaurant Operations-NJ, Fearless Restaurants which includes Daddy Os, The Plantation and Tucker's Tavern and Kevin Sparks, Chef/Owner Howard's Restaurant Beach Haven Terrance Q & A session will be followed up with best practices from a seasonal perspective from Dr Tyrrell.
To register please contact Southern Ocean Chamber by calling 609 494 7211, emailing info@sochamber.com, or by stopping into 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. To learn more about this 104 year old business organization, go to www.lbiregion.com or follow on social as @southernoceanchamber and @LBIregion
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse