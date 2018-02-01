 
News By Tag
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region
* Seasonal Jersey Shore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
7654321

Second Annual Seasonal Strategies Shared at Southern Ocean Chamber Membership Breakfast April 11

Calling restaurants, retailers, services and attractions! Join local business owners, managers, and Stockton University Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Q & A discussion on how to prepare for a successful season
 
 
Get ready for the season with local expertise on April 11
Get ready for the season with local expertise on April 11
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Lbi Region
* Seasonal Jersey Shore

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - Feb. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- In time for the summer season, Southern Ocean Chamber brings back the 2nd annual Seasonal Strategies Shared panel. Dedicated their April 11 Innovate and Caffeinate membership meeting to best practices along with a Q & A session. that provides the forum for important business topics. Staffing, hiring, marketing, inventory and customer service are all keys to success when operating within a peak season time frame. Whether you are an established business or new to LBI Region business climate this session will add much needed sources and tips to your seasonal formula. Check in  begins at 815am at the Holiday Inn Manahawkin, $25 includes breakfast buffet, networking and program. RSVP to fsbdt chamber if office is highly recommended to hold your space.

The morning will be facilitated by Dr. Brian Tyrrell of Stockton University Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism.  Dr Tyrrell will begin with a brief overview of the 2017 Visitor Profile Study as resource to prepare for upcoming tourism season. He will then moderate a panel created of business owners to share with fellow members strategies that help grow and strengthen their summer season. The invited panelists are Danni Hagler, Manager of Hagler's Marina in Brant Beach, Pete Palladino, Director of Restaurant Operations-NJ, Fearless Restaurants which includes Daddy Os, The Plantation and Tucker's Tavern and Kevin Sparks, Chef/Owner Howard's Restaurant Beach Haven Terrance  Q & A session will be followed up with best practices from a seasonal perspective from Dr Tyrrell.

To register please contact Southern Ocean Chamber  by calling 609 494 7211, emailing info@sochamber.com, or by stopping into 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. To learn more about this 104 year old business organization, go to www.lbiregion.com or follow on social as @southernoceanchamber and @LBIregion
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share