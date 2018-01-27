News By Tag
A New S.T.E.A.M Based Preschool Opens Its Doors in Loudoun County
Visit Harrison Street Academy on February 3, 2018 for an Open House Event and discover why Harrison Street Academy is known as the "Preschool with a Purpose."
Located in the heart of downtown Leesburg, VA, the innovators of Harrison Street Academy have experience working in preschools across the world. And it's through their unique experience that Laurie Maltby, Director of Harrison Street Academy, and her team recognized the need for more STEAM based programs in the preschool classrooms.
What is STEAM?
A STEAM powered education is a progressive, ground-breaking program that introduces children to the concepts of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. "This may sound like a challenge for preschool students, but recent studies have demonstrated that our precious little ones are able to respond, learn and grow when placed in a stimulating environment with passionate, well-equipped teachers," said Laurie Maltby.
"Since we believe that PLAY is an important part of development, academic periods are limited to appropriate attention patterns fsbdt for each specific age group. Indoor games and activities, outdoor play, music, art, poetry and other fun activities punctuate the school day and re-energize learners."
Harrison Street Academy proudly prepares preschool students to be leaders in a STEAM powered world, starting in their Kindergarten class. The US Department of Education reports that the number of STEAM jobs in the United States will grow by 14% from 2010 to 2020, growth that is "much faster " than the national average of 5-8 % across all job sectors.
Come Visit Us
On February 3, 2018 Harrison Street Academy will host an Open House event featuring a hands-on STEAM activity. Stop by anytime between 10AM and 12PM. You are invited to explore and discover why Harrison Street Academy is known as the "Preschool with a Purpose." Private tours are also available upon request. To learn more visit https://hsacademy.us/
Jill Weittenhiller
***@hsacademy.us
