Motivational Entrepreneur Stefani Vara Steps Up Family's Salsa Brand With Plans To Expand
The Vara Family has set their sights on gracing store aisles with their tasty food product, Comida Caliente Salsa, while leaning on Stefani to help navigate the realm of social influence.
This salsa, and the family behind it, are not new to the spotlight. The Varas owned a restaurant in Baytown, TX during the late 80's, where their salsa was a major hit. They decided to bring the salsa to market as a stand alone product in 2016, after years of requests. Stefani explains, "The timing was just right." Stefani is a well rounded entrepreneur who certainly knows about the importance of timing. She's a professional footwear model turned motivational speaker, who's Follow My Feet movement encourages people to follow their dreams. Stefani is also a busy recording artist and digital influencer. She's taken lead in guiding the family's Casa De Vara brand in the online space. They've filmed a web series and do live video streaming of recipe demos. Everyone does their part. Sisters Danielle and Dianna, who Stefani jokingly admits are better cooks, assist Dene with recipe development and prep. Steven, the only brother amongst the siblings, drops in to dance and offer his services as taste-tester. Danny, the Vara siblings' dad, stays mostly out of the spotlight but keeps his eye on business operations. And Stefani, who has developed quite a social media following for her own personal brand, steers the Comida Caliente online presence. Whatever they are doing seems to be working. Engagement from their live streaming is fsbdt up, and the family is currently creating new, exciting content.
Stefani and the salsa have caught the attention of people near and far. She was recently interviewed by Voyage Houston; and will be featuring the Comida Caliente salsa at a pop up shop in New York hosted by People En Espanol. The upcoming content to engage with loyal supporters, and plans to soon be in stores to gain new ones, should help to establish Comida Caliente Salsa as a family food brand to watch.
COMIDA CALIENTE SALSA
Named after original web reality cooking series Comida Caliente produced by TWELVE18 Media and Executive Produced by Stefani Vara & Maureen Aladin, Comida Caliente Salsa is an independent specialty food prepared with the freshest ingredients in Houston, TX and is FDA approved.
For more information on Comida Caliente Salsa please visit Casa De Vara: http://www.casadevara.com
STEFANI VARA
As an entrepreneur, creator, entertainer and motivational speaker, Stefani encourages people to CREATE THEIR OWN DESTINY. Through her motivational movement, Follow My Feet, she offers tips, encouragement, and support to the youth, women and people of color who may be hesitant to reach for their true potential.
For more information on Stefani Vara please visit: http://www.StefaniVara.com
