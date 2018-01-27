PermaTreat's Organizational Changes in Management

End

Chris Barker has been promoted to Branch Manager of our Richmond and Tappahannock locations. Chris started out as a sales person in our Fredericksburg Branch in February 2008 and quickly moved up the ranks to Sales Manager leading a team of 15 strong. His knowledge and exceptional skills will be an asset in the growth of the Richmond Sales Team.Josh Pierce has been promoted to Sales Manager of the Fredericksburg location. Josh started his career with PermaTreat's sales team in October 2013 and his professionalism with our customers along with his team building skills fsbdt will be a great asset to the growth of the Fredericksburg Sales Team.Nick Castaldo has been promoted to Branch Manager of our largest location in Fredericksburg. Nick started his career with Permatreat in January 2004 as a manager/trainee in sales and has moved through the ranks to which included managing PermaTreat's second largest location which is in the Richmond area.PermaTreat opened it's door for business in the Fredericksburg area in January 1967 with only 4 employees. Today, we have 9 branch locations throughout Virginia and over 120 employees.