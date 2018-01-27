B2Broker Unveils New Malaysia Office To Strengthen Asian Focus

The forex and cryptocurrency liquidity and technology provider has signed a cooperation agreement and opened a new Malaysian office amid growing interest in the region.

-- B2Broker, an aggregator and provider of turnkey, cloud, and liquidity solutions for the foreign exchange (FX) industry, has signed a cooperation agreement with a partner in Malaysia aimed at bolstering its presence in the Asian region.The company has announced that Yogeshwaran Chandra Dash, its new Malaysian partner, a native of Kuala Lumpur with over 10 years experience in the financial market, is tasked with developing the Malaysian market as part of its plans to expand into Asia and extend its global reach.The cooperation agreement was signed in parallel with the opening of a new office in Selangor which is due to commence operations in mid-February 2018. The office is already in the process of a recruitment drive to cater for its growing client base in Malaysia.The announcement comes on the back of the company's early successes in the Asian region. Evgeniya Mykulyak, Chief Operating Officer, B2Broker commented, "We have onboarded several important clients from this region, with our first international client having coincidentally hailed from Malaysia. We have very promising goals for our new office and expect to connect over 20 brokerage companies by the end of 2018".B2Broker has experienced a positive start to the new year following the success of its recent fsbdt ICO for its B2BX project. The project is targeted at institutional clients to create a comprehensive marketplace for regulated and certified brokers, combining Bitcoin trading with existing retail forex trading solutions.Having most recently showcased its services at Hong Kong's iFX Expo, B2Broker's new Malaysian office is a timely move, falling in line with the company's expansion plans while positioning itself to connect with more service providers across the world.B2Broker was founded by group of IT professionals in the Forex industry and is an aggregator and provider of turnkey, cloud and liquidity solutions for the foreign exchange (FX) industry.The company specialises in the sphere of B2B services and products, catering for a wide range of clients including individual investors, large licenced brokers, banks, hedge funds and professional managers.B2Broker's advanced base of ready to use technical solutions enable brokers to save time and money on consuming infrastructure projects so they can focus on selling and enlarging their client base and eliminating the need to commit to expensive, long-term and labour-consuming processes of building and supporting the technical infrastructure of a brokerage business.Clients have access to a range of products and services including Turnkey Solutions, White Label Solutions for MT4 and MT5, Trader's Room modules for brokerage websites, CRM systems for brokerage sales and retention departments, DMA Liquidity, PAMM/MAM Services, Web API MT4/5, Cloud B2Bridge and Legal and Financial Services.B2Broker's new office is located at No.109, 1st Floor, Jalan SS14/ 1, SS14, Subang Jaya, Selangor, 47500 Malaysia.Yogeshwaran Chandra Das, Head of Malaysian office can be contacted at yogesh@b2broker.net