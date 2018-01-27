News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Design Innovative tool launched by 9tnine Advertising - Abu Dhabi
We at 9tnine Abu Dhabi as a design agency provide a quick solution for clients who like to work online!
The idea behind creating the tool came to fulfill client's needs without them needing to have a design background and to establish a common language between creative teams and users! in short words, this tool is aimed to eliminate phrases like "This is not what i mean"
The soft launching of the tool includes "logo design" and "website design" and shortly fsbdt other categories will be covered like print design, packaging and environmental design and many other fields of design and development.
9tnine is an Abu Dhabi based advertising company established since 2013 and serving many clients in UAE, UK and Australia and maintaining long term business relationships with clients.
You can visit 9tnine website and test the tool at http://www.9tnine.net
Contact
9tnien Advertising
***@9tnine.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse