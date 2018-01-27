 
News By Tag
* Abu Dhabi Design Comnpany
* Branding Company
* Design Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Abu Dhabi
  Abu Dhabi
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
January 2018
3130292827


New Design Innovative tool launched by 9tnine Advertising - Abu Dhabi

We at 9tnine Abu Dhabi as a design agency provide a quick solution for clients who like to work online!
 
 
dsaawa
dsaawa
ABU DHABI, UAE - Feb. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- 9tnine Advertising is launching an innovative design assistance tool where users can visit www.9tnine.net and navigate to "Design it" section which will allow users to create design specification while selecting visual elements to compose their design briefing which is a great way to bridge the gab between clients and designers and avoid miscommunication

The idea behind creating the tool came to fulfill client's needs without them needing to have a design background and to establish a common language between creative teams and users! in short words, this tool is aimed to eliminate phrases like "This is not what i mean"

The soft launching of the tool includes "logo design" and "website design" and shortly fsbdt other categories will be covered like print  design, packaging and environmental design and many other fields of design and development.

9tnine is an Abu Dhabi based advertising company established since 2013 and serving many clients in UAE, UK and Australia and maintaining long term business relationships with clients.

You can visit 9tnine website and test the tool at http://www.9tnine.net

Contact
9tnien Advertising
***@9tnine.net
End
Source:
Email:***@9tnine.net Email Verified
Tags:Abu Dhabi Design Comnpany, Branding Company, Design Company
Industry:Marketing
Location:Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share