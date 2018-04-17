News By Tag
Trees by Three at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts continues its Featured Artist series with new works in glass, paint, and wood, by Susan Hope, Ellie Reinhold and Larry Favorite.
I am, for sure, a child of the eastern woodlands. It's the only landscape I know. I have favorites. I confess. There is the 300 year old oak that our rope swing hung from growing up; the magnolia outside of the art building at school where I found recuperative space; the cherry tree I was finally able to plant when I got my own little plot of land; and the pair of trees I slid between on a walk in the woods that spoke to my body with a shiver… I'm sure!
Recently my work reflects my love of color and pattern in combination with my love for the beauty and contrasting austerity of winter tree forms. I suppose I've always painted what I know. Lately, it's been trees."
Larry Favorite's work is a natural fit with the tree theme. His sculpted boxes, vases, bowls, and lamps are all made from ironwood trees that grow in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona.
Favorite explains, "Each winter I make my annual trek to the Sonoran Desert to gather more ironwood, not knowing where (or even if) I will find the quantity and quality that I need for my work for the coming year. The wood that I was able to gather this year is truly extraordinary – with some of the most beautiful natural grain that I have ever seen. Every piece that I am placing in this show is made from wood gathered on this recent trip."
Favorite continues, "As an artist, I derive my greatest satisfaction from being one with the wood and releasing the beauty that is within. I love the challenge of looking and listening to each piece of wood, and letting it reveal to me what it might become. In addition, I make a conscious effort to transmit healing energy from my heart through my hands into each piece of art that I create, almost as a prayer or a blessing. For me the highest compliment I can receive is when a person holding a piece of my work comments on how calm the work makes them feel."
Susan Hope describes her new work for Trees by Three, "My glass work for this show began looking out my studio windows and contemplating the old oak trees beyond. I often waver between literal illustration and impressionist renderings in my work. This time I dug deeper for the inspiration and focused on illusion and light. I wanted to express the energy of life and the joy of being part of it.
Hope writes, "My mosaic panels are either built on boards or done as glass applique (glass on glass) adding yet another dimension of light and imagery. Some of pieces are done as fused paintings and incorporated into the mosaics which are attached to the base. Either way I hope that the viewer of my work is able to take a virtual walk in the woods and feel peace and strength while contemplating the Tree."
Trees by Three can be seen at the Hillsborough Gallery of Arts April 23rd - May 20th. There will be an opening reception during Hillsborough's Last Friday Art Walk on April 27th from 6-9pm.
The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts is owned and operated by 22 local artists and represents these established artists exhibiting contemporary fine art and fine craft. The Gallery's offerings include oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, sculpture, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, metals, encaustic, enamel, and wood. 121 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278. Phone: (919) 732-5001. The gallery is open 10am-6pm Monday -Thursday, 10am-9pm Friday/Saturday and noon-4pm on Sunday. More information can be found on the HGA website: http://www.HillsboroughGallery.com
