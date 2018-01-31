 
Industry News





RABT Book Tours & PR Announces New PR Package

PR Packages to jump start new releases and get novels out there in more ways than just a Book Tour or Blitz
 
 
FIVE FOR FIFTY - $50
HASLET, Texas - Jan. 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Announcing our new FIVE FOR FIFTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT A DISCOUNT THIS FEBRUARY!

Not sure what you kind of PR would work best for you and your novel? This is a great cost effective way to sample multiple PR strategies!

We created this package as a sample of the PR Services we offer. You can see how everything works and what does/doesn't work for you.

Teaser Tuesday or Book Blitz (Up to 30 Blogs)
1 Week Book Tour (5-7 Stops)
1 Custom Teaser and Media Kit
Book Launch Page
Cross Promotion Through at least 2 Other Promotion Sites (AwesomeGang, BookReader Magazine, Book Lemur, etc)

$75 value for just $50

Want another step up? We are also going to feature a Five for Fifty Duo option! Double the price and fsbdt Double the great services!

Teaser Tuesday or Book Blitz (Up to 30 Blogs)
2 Week Book Tour (10-12 Stops)
3 Custom Teasers  & Media Kit

Twitter Promotion to 200k
Book Launch Page
Cross Promotion Through at least 2 Other Promotion Sites (AwesomeGang, BookReader Magazine, Book Lemur, etc)
Review Query - 3-5 Amazon Reviews
Press Release and Distribution to at least 2 PR Sites
eBook Giveaway on Librarything
Print Giveaway on Goodreads (if print copy is available)

$200 value for just $100

Contact Us To Learn More

http://www.readingaddictionvbt.com
