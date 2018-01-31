RABT Book Tours & PR Announces New PR Package

PR Packages to jump start new releases and get novels out there in more ways than just a Book Tour or Blitz

FIVE FOR FIFTY - $50

-- Announcing our new FIVE FOR FIFTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT A DISCOUNT THIS FEBRUARY!Not sure what you kind of PR would work best for you and your novel? This is a great cost effective way to sample multiple PR strategies!We created this package as a sample of the PR Services we offer. You can see how everything works and what does/doesn't work for you.Teaser Tuesday or Book Blitz (Up to 30 Blogs)1 Week Book Tour (5-7 Stops)1 Custom Teaser and Media KitBook Launch PageCross Promotion Through at least 2 Other Promotion Sites (AwesomeGang, BookReader Magazine, Book Lemur, etc)$75 value for just $50Want another step up? We are also going to feature a Five for Fifty Duo option! Double the price and fsbdt Double the great services!Teaser Tuesday or Book Blitz (Up to 30 Blogs)2 Week Book Tour (10-12 Stops)3 Custom Teasers & Media KitTwitter Promotion to 200kBook Launch PageCross Promotion Through at least 2 Other Promotion Sites (AwesomeGang, BookReader Magazine, Book Lemur, etc)Review Query - 3-5 Amazon ReviewsPress Release and Distribution to at least 2 PR SiteseBook Giveaway on LibrarythingPrint Giveaway on Goodreads (if print copy is available)$200 value for just $100Contact Us To Learn More