RABT Book Tours & PR Announces New PR Package
PR Packages to jump start new releases and get novels out there in more ways than just a Book Tour or Blitz
Not sure what you kind of PR would work best for you and your novel? This is a great cost effective way to sample multiple PR strategies!
We created this package as a sample of the PR Services we offer. You can see how everything works and what does/doesn't work for you.
FIVE FOR FIFTY - $50
Teaser Tuesday or Book Blitz (Up to 30 Blogs)
1 Week Book Tour (5-7 Stops)
1 Custom Teaser and Media Kit
Book Launch Page
Cross Promotion Through at least 2 Other Promotion Sites (AwesomeGang, BookReader Magazine, Book Lemur, etc)
$75 value for just $50
Want another step up? We are also going to feature a Five for Fifty Duo option! Double the price and fsbdt Double the great services!
FIVE FOR FIFTY DUO - $100
Teaser Tuesday or Book Blitz (Up to 30 Blogs)
2 Week Book Tour (10-12 Stops)
3 Custom Teasers & Media Kit
Twitter Promotion to 200k
Book Launch Page
Cross Promotion Through at least 2 Other Promotion Sites (AwesomeGang, BookReader Magazine, Book Lemur, etc)
Review Query - 3-5 Amazon Reviews
Press Release and Distribution to at least 2 PR Sites
eBook Giveaway on Librarything
Print Giveaway on Goodreads (if print copy is available)
$200 value for just $100
Contact Us To Learn More
http://www.readingaddictionvbt.com
