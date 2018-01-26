 
School Sisters of St. Francis Hold General Assembly in India

The theme of the 2018 General Assembly is "Weaving together a new heart for intercultural life and mission"
 
MILWAUKEE - Jan. 31, 2018 - PRLog -- The School Sisters of St. Francis will hold the congregation's General Assembly in the Nirjhari Conference and Study Center at Carmelaram, in Bangalore, India, from February 1-19, 2018. The Opening Liturgy will take place at 5:15 p.m. in India on February 1, 2018.

The General Assembly is an international gathering of representatives from the four Provinces of the School Sisters of St. Francis: The United States, North India, South India, and Europe, as well as the Region of Latin America.

During this event, which takes place every four years, the delegates set future direction for the congregation and elect a new international fsbdt leadership team.

The theme of the 2018 General Assembly is "Weaving together a new heart for intercultural life and mission." This theme will guide the delegates, particularly in the direction setting process for the Congregation.

Forty-nine Sisters will participate in the General Assembly and hear reports from each Province and Region, from the current international leadership team, from financial staff and several committees.

The days will be full of interaction for the sisters in discussions, prayer and celebrations. All gatherings will be held in the Nirjhari Center,with simultaneous interpretation in the three official languages of the Congregation: English, German and Spanish.

By the end of the General Assembly, through a discernment process, a new international leadership team will be elected and will take office on July 1, 2018.

Michael O'Loughlin
***@sssf.org
Email:***@sssf.org
Catholic, Sisters, Spirituality
Religion
Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Events
