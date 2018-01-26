News By Tag
City of Holly Hill Announces Citizen, Business and Employee of the Year
Mike Myer has been named Citizen of the Year. He was selected because of the four years he has served on the Board of Planning and Appeals and has served as the chairmen of the Board since 2010. Myer has been a knowledgeable resource to the city and is appreciated for all his efforts.
Robin Hanger, and his company Best Price Trailers, have been named Business of the Year. Hanger is being recognized for all his generous donations and volunteer work, not only to the City for Holly Hill, but also for his work with local churches, chamber of commerce as well as assisting individuals in need.
Sgt. Thomas Bentley, of the City of Holly Hill Police Department, has been named Employee of the Year. Bentley has been employed with the City of Holly Hill for six years and has served most his time with the city in the Patrol Division, first as an officer and then as a Patrol Supervisor.
Sergeant Bentley is currently the supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division where he tracks and oversees all in-depth criminal investigations conducted by the Division. Additionally, he is the Police Explorer Post Leader, where he devotes a great deal of his own personal time and energy.
Over the past year, Sergeant Bentley has been credited with performing lifesaving CPR on a victim that overdosed on illicit drugs. On the same call a second subject was acting strangely and was successfully treated with NARCAN when Holly Hill Fire Department arrived on scene. This incident could have easily resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals if not for Sergeant Bentley's quick actions.
In two separate incidents in July, Bentley responded to two BOLO calls from outside departments that resulted in arrests, including that of two suspects accused of vehicle theft and home invasion in Marion County and a suspected bank robber in Ormond Beach.
Pictured in photo from left to right: Joseph Forte - City of Holly Hill Manager, Mike Myer - Citizen of the Year, Police Sgt Thomas Bentley - Employee of the Year, Robin Hanger - Business of the Year, and Holly Hill Mayor John Penny.
About The City of Holly Hill
The City of Holly Hill has a rich history that dates back to 1901. In 1876, William Samuel Fleming Sr. owned most of the land now comprising Holly Hill. Mr. Flemming was given city naming rights and decided to name the colony Holly Hill in memory of his Irish Hollywood home, because there were lots fsbdt of holly in the area and there was a bit of rise in the terrain.
Holly Hill is comprised of 12,119 residents, 5,583 households, and 2,998 families. Holly Hill is home to some of Volusia County's largest employers including Product Quest, Florida Health Care Plans and Metra Electronics. Additional business sectors represented within the city include industrial trade services, retail, technology and medical/health sciences.
The City of Holly Hill elected officials include: John Penny - Mayor, Arthur Byrnes - City Commissioner, District 1, Penny Currie - City Commissioner, District 2, John C. Danio - City Commissioner, District 3, and Chris Via - City Commissioner, District 4. Appointed City officials include: Joe Forte - City Manager and Scott Simpson - City Attorney.
