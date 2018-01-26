 
Industry News





Warranty Chain Management Conference To Showcase Latest Strategies For Innovation & Growth

Only five weeks before WCM 2018. Don't let this unique training and educational opportunity pass you by.
 
 
Register Now To Avoid Disappointment!
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2018 - PRLog -- We invite you to attend the largest international warranty and service contract conference on March 6 - 8, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, California, and learn from more than 50 leading speakers through 40 sessions of presentations, workshops and panel discussions. Gain first-hand insights into how:

• DELL EMC drives improved customer experience through digitizing the aftermarket supply chain.

• ELECTROLUX & AFTER increase service contract sales through the identification of benefits which add value and are cost effective.

• CISCO's approach to warranty management has helped improve product quality, the support experience, and customer experience whilst driving cost control.

• INGERSOLL RAND fsbdt & TAVANT TECHNOLOGIES use global warranty management to drive process improvements and reduce cost.

• THE WARRANTY GROUP uses key areas of artifical intelligence to understand market trends, and discusses the changing technology of the automobile and its influence on the motor vehicle service industry.

• ONPROCESS TECHNOLOGY prevents warranty fraud and mitigates loss through predictive analytics and end-to-end visibility of tangible evidence.

• AMAZON drives customer-focused innovation and applies online merchandizing tactics in the extended warranty space.

• ORACLE transitions customers from a manufacturer's warranty to a service contract, and leverages internal data to set warranty terms and pricing.

• MIZE utilizes 10 key actions to realize immediate productivity and efficiency gains in warranty processes.

• KOHLER designed its warranty management claims system; the key steps taken, and how warranty data is integrated into business systems.

• IBM uses warranty metrics to drive business decisions, and manages cost in an environment focused on improving post sales customer satisfaction.

Plus much more ....

View Full Agenda & Speakers @ http://www.cvent.com/d/g5q61x/6X

Register Online @ http://www.cvent.com/d/g5q61x/4W
