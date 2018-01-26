News By Tag
Warranty Chain Management Conference To Showcase Latest Strategies For Innovation & Growth
Only five weeks before WCM 2018. Don't let this unique training and educational opportunity pass you by.
• DELL EMC drives improved customer experience through digitizing the aftermarket supply chain.
• ELECTROLUX & AFTER increase service contract sales through the identification of benefits which add value and are cost effective.
• CISCO's approach to warranty management has helped improve product quality, the support experience, and customer experience whilst driving cost control.
• INGERSOLL RAND fsbdt & TAVANT TECHNOLOGIES use global warranty management to drive process improvements and reduce cost.
• THE WARRANTY GROUP uses key areas of artifical intelligence to understand market trends, and discusses the changing technology of the automobile and its influence on the motor vehicle service industry.
• ONPROCESS TECHNOLOGY prevents warranty fraud and mitigates loss through predictive analytics and end-to-end visibility of tangible evidence.
• AMAZON drives customer-focused innovation and applies online merchandizing tactics in the extended warranty space.
• ORACLE transitions customers from a manufacturer's warranty to a service contract, and leverages internal data to set warranty terms and pricing.
• MIZE utilizes 10 key actions to realize immediate productivity and efficiency gains in warranty processes.
• KOHLER designed its warranty management claims system; the key steps taken, and how warranty data is integrated into business systems.
• IBM uses warranty metrics to drive business decisions, and manages cost in an environment focused on improving post sales customer satisfaction.
Plus much more ....
View Full Agenda & Speakers @ http://www.cvent.com/
Register Online @ http://www.cvent.com/
