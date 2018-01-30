News By Tag
Digital Hyper Studios L.L.C. awarded the Professional Services Schedule (PSS)
Digital Hyper Studios L.L.C was awarded a Professional Services Schedule with the application proposal assistance of Government Marketplace LLC, a small woman-owned firm located out of Wilmington, Delaware.
Roger James Byers
454 South Anderson Rd. Suite 20 BTC 554 Rock Hill, SC 29730
Digital Hyper Studios L.L.C. (803) 389-0133 jamie@digitalhyper.com
30th January 2018
Brian Charles Sr. Contract Advisor, Government Marketplace of Delaware
1000 N. West Street Suite 1200, Office #1227 Wilmington, DE 19801
Dear Mr. Brian Charles,
I'm writing this recommendation letter because of my experience with your company. First off, as you know, I was skeptical because I was unaware how government contracting even worked. It seems to be intimidating and hard to get into. After we spoke and I was able to speak with other references, I decided it was a great fsbdt idea to take my chances and see if I could indeed obtain a GSA Schedule.
Through the process of working with the staff you guys have, it definitely made things easier. There is no way I would have attempted this on my own. All your staff was extremely friendly and helpful. One that stood out was Isabella. I spent a lot of time with her through the process and we did lots of screen shares. Overall though, I'll give you guys a 10 out of 10. Getting my GSA schedule awarded happened because of you guys.
The other impressive part is that you guys followed up after the award. Even though this process takes quite some time and patience waiting to hear back from GSA, it was worth it getting your help. I feel this will open up new opportunities for my small business. I never thought I would even entertain the idea of working on government contracts, but I feel I'm another step closer now.
Sincerely,
Roger James Byers
If you would like to know more about Digital Hyper Studios L.L.C. please visit them online at http://www.digitalhyper.com for more information.
If you need assistance with government contracts call and/or visit us online - Government Marketplace LLC http://www.gov-
Media Contact
Government Marketplace LLC
don@gov-marketplace.com
End
