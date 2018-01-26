ShareHouse Recovery Living Expansion

Contact

Nate Medhus - President/CEO

***@sharehouse.org

701-478-9515 Nate Medhus - President/CEO701-478-9515

-- ShareHouse announces the expansion of its Recovery Living program in response to the growing need for addiction related services in the community.First opened in June of last year, the Recovery Living Program had 9 beds available for ShareHouse clients successfully discharging from residential treatment. The program has now been expanded to 35 beds and is open for referrals from other treatment providers and related organizations."We are happy to be offering this option to help those who are at their most vulnerable stage of recovery," said Nate Medhus, ShareHouse President/CEO.Recovery Living provides apartment style living in a safe, structured, sober environment for those who have completed residential treatment care and are transitioning back to mainstream society. Individuals have clinical and administrative fsbdt supervision and care, access to credentialed staff and a variety of in-house services.Interested individuals must meet certain qualifications, be receiving outpatient care at ShareHouse, and go through an application process. Residents can reside in Recovery Living for up to 6 months as they gain employment, resolve legal matters, secure future permanent housing, etc. in a supportive environment.For more information on Recovery Living, please call 701-478-8440.______________________________________________________________________________ShareHouse is a non-profit substance abuse treatment center located in Fargo, ND.ShareHouse provides outpatient and residential substance abuse treatment services, mental health services, and a Recovery Living program.