Wine Tasting/Book Signing Fundraiser Scheduled for Feb. 9th at Select Home Décor & More
Share this: Select Home Décor & More to host book signing, wine tasting fundraiser Feb 9th in The Hammock. #PalmCoast #WineTasting
"We are excited about showcasing author Gilda Arruda, and of course excellent wines from Hammock Wine & Cheese," said co-owner of Select Home Décor & More Jordan Capela. "Ten percent of all sales from Home Décor & More will go to Florida Hospital Flagler Foundations Breast Cancer Fund," he added. The fund is focused on increasing the awareness, education and diagnostic screenings for qualified women in the Flagler County community.
Hammock Wine and Cheese will be pouring a variety of seasonal and select wines. Author Gilda fsbdt Arruda will be signing autographs of her new book, Licensed to Live, 38 Steps to Your True Self.
About Select Home Décor & More
Select Home Décor & more is a veteran operated home decor and gift store offering a large selection of home decor, gift items and accessories. They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00am until 6:00pm an Saturday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. They can be reached at www.SelectHomeDecorandMore.com or 386-283-5940.
About the Author
Gilda Arruda is the author of Licensed to Live, 38 Steps to Your True Self. Gilda has evolved into a woman that has given herself a license to live. She suggests that the best place to begin is in a single moment each day as you nurture the flow of your life. These moments build into a new way of living that is steeped in possibility. She asks us to be true to our uniqueness and grow the gifts we have been given. License to Live is truly a call to action to live life to the fullest.
