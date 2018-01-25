News By Tag
Raleigh Apartment-Hotel Wants Your Stay to be Solar Powered
Welcome Holdings Invests in a Large-Scale Solar System in Raleigh
Once installed, the solar panels will convert sunlight into direct current (DC) electricity and then be converted via an inverter into usable alternating current (AC) electricity that will power residences. Revisn's solar system will be comprised of 134 modules angled to maximize the amount of sunlight they will receive on its posterior roof. This system uses net metering which means the solar system is still connected to the grid. Any additional energy not being used will be sent to the grid in exchange of a credit. As a result, when the solar panels are not generating electricity, such as during the night time, Revisn can draw on the grid for power in exchange for the energy they sent to it earlier. This system is sized to produce 56,315 kilowatt hours annually which is the equivalent of 1,086 tree seedlings planted, 92,397 pounds of carbon offset, or 102,722 miles not driven.
This investment comes at a time when homeowners and businesses are increasingly making the switch to renewable energy. This switch is typically motivated by environmental and economic factors. Solar energy is a form of clean, renewable energy that reduces or eliminates energy bills.
About Revisn
Revisn by Welcome redefines the extended-stay apartment hotel experience. Revisn's lifestyle residences combine the comfort, amenities and design of a boutique hotel with the cutting-edge technology that allows guests to easily personalize their stay. Each residence includes a fully-equipped kitchen, fsbdt relaxing and entertaining living space, one or more bedrooms with premium bed and linens, and generous bathrooms including luxury appointments and walk-in shower. Each property combines active community spaces, such as lobbies and roof-top terraces, with a strong connection to surrounding business and lifestyle amenities. Buildings feature the most advanced and environmentally responsible systems, including smartphone-controlled door locks and front door video intercom, intelligent heating and cooling systems, and on-site solar electricity generation.
Revisn will launch its flagship property in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina's Glenwood South in Summer of 2018. The Revisn concept is a wholly owned subsidiary of Welcome Holdings Group developed by experienced hotel owner, operator and Welcome Holdings Chairman CEO Dicky S. Walia. For more information, or to book your stay, visit www.revisn.com. (http://www.revisn.com/
Southern Energy Management, headquartered in Morrisville, NC, is the Southeast's rooftop solar and building performance expert. Founded in 2001, they have worked for more than a decade to improve the way people -- homeowners, businesses, builders, and developers -- create, consume, and conserve energy. For more information, visit www.southern-
