News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
March for Science Announces Global Rallies for April 14, 2018
Calls for Greater Accountability of Public Officials to Enact Equitable Evidence-based Science Policies
With the midterm elections around the corner, the rally will mobilize its diverse, powerful coalition of thousands of community organizers, hundreds of partner organizations, and more than one million advocates to make their voices heard at the polls this November and to strengthen the ties between the scientists and their community. The events-- some of which will be rallies, expos and festivals-- will be preceded by a Day of Action on April 13 in Washington D.C. and across the globe, with advocates contacting their representatives and visiting federal and local offices to demand that officials vote for science.
"Science continues to be ignored or minimized in the crafting of policies that should rely on robust scientific input. Ongoing silencing of science affects every conceivable sphere, from the environment to education to health care. In 2018, we will unite again to send a message that we support equitable, evidence-based policies that serve all communities and to demand better from our public officials," said Kristen Gunther, PhD, Director of Strategy for the March for Science national organization. "We will gather and raise our voices to show officials that we are here to hold them accountable, we're increasingly engaged, and our numbers are still growing. We are pro-science voters, constituents, and community members - and November is coming up fast."
This massive rally will continue the momentum of the group's work of the last year. The March for Science has issued numerous coordinated responses to actions such as the withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, nominations of unqualified individuals to critical science leadership roles and the restrictions on researchers publicly communicating their science. Advocates have taken more than 70,000 actions, signing petitions, making calls, and writing emails to their legislators since the April 2017 marches.
The coalition also launched its Vote for Science (https://www.sciencevote.org/
"The March for Science is a burgeoning movement for science advocacy, bringing together hundreds of thousands of scientists and science advocates in a shared mission to advocate for science as a human endeavor for the common good. We are focused this year on unifying and energizing the community to fsbdt create momentum that will lead to tangible change," said Navid Zohoury, Co-Organizer for March for Science San Diego.
Last year's March for Science event was the largest pro-science march in history with more than 1 million people in more than 600 locations across all seven continents joining together in support of science. This historic event was created by scientists and science supporters, powered by volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds and generations, inspired by a growing concern about the lack of science in policy and need to speak out.
"Our march last year created a public space where like-minded people could connect around important issues in the science community. This year, we want to continue to remind the world that there are a lot of people who care about science and are willing to stand up for their values," said Angela Jordan, President, March for Science Mobile Alabama.
ABOUT MARCH FOR SCIENCE
The March for Science (MFS) grew from a single-day event on April 22, 2017 to a movement that champions robustly funded science as pillars of human freedom and prosperity. As a global network of more than 1800 satellite organizers and 300 partners, the MFS network unites as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.
The March for Science national organization is organized and operated as a 501(c)(3) and is in the process of seeking IRS recognition of its tax-exempt status. For more information, visit www.marchforscience.com.
Media Contact: press@marchforscience.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse