News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party Features Ballet Dancers As Models on February 15th 2018
This will not be your typical fashion week presentation as ballet dancers will showcase the designers' creations instead of agency models. The Fashion Week Pre-Party will give fashion lovers a taste of what to expect at the coming up Louisville Fashion Week.
Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite for $25 and include the shopping experience, cocktails, and appetizers provided by favorite Louisville Restaurants Le Moo, Butchertown Grocery, Garden District Salad.
Yamilca Rodriguez of Louisville Bespoke is the organizer of the pre-party and upcoming Louisville Fashion Week which will be held April 13, 2018. The Louisville Bespoke community was created to support the development of fsbdt fashion designers and entrepreneurs in Louisville and is thrilled to showcase the best of Louisville fashion. "Louisville Bespoke supports the fashion community, our local designers, and local businesses. This partnership with Lexus of Louisville and Louisville Ballet will make us raise the bar for fashion, design, and continue the support of fashion week.", says Rodriguez.
Lexus of Louisville will be hosting the fashion week pre-party at their Blankenbaker Parkway showroom where guests can take car shopping to a whole new level. Party attendees can experience the luxury of the latest 2018 Lexus cars, SUVs and crossovers while enjoying cocktails, appetizers, and shopping with featured fashion designers. The featured car for the evening is the 2018 LS, which is perceived as an evolution of luxury. A culmination of 30 years of automotive innovation, Lexus returns to the pinnacle flagship with the 2018 Lexus LS500 and Lexus 500H.
The Louisville Ballet offers dance performances to an audience of more than 50,000 people each year, but instead of dance, this event will feature a unique opportunity to see ballet dancers posing as fashion models for the designers' collections on display.
Media sponsor Fashion Mingle is the first nationwide network for fashion industry professionals and is working with Rodriquez to debut the Louisville Fashion Directory in an effort to organize the Louisville fashion community. Fashion industry professionals can join the Louisville Fashion Directory for free at www.LouisvilleFashionDirectory.com.
The Voice-Tribune is also sponsoring the event with their weekly newspaper that features coverage of Louisville news, society, and sports.
For more information contact Yamilca Rodriguez of Louisville Bespoke at
(513) 884-6508.
Contact
Dynamically Branded
***@dynamicallybpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse