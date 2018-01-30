News By Tag
UnitedLex Leads Five Panel Discussions on the Future of Law at Legalweek 2018
Topics include: Evolution of New Legal Services Models, Massive Transformation in the Future of Law, Operationalizing the Law Department of the Future, Alternative Measures of eDiscovery Vendor Performance and Value, and the Future Shape of Law Firms
UnitedLex executives will also be available in the Morgan Suite just outside the second-floor exhibit hall to talk about the digital transformation of legal services, "new law" models of the corporate law function, and UnitedLex's role in the industry's largest-ever managed services legal transaction with DXC Technology, amongst other topics. To schedule a meeting, contact Cortney Nathanson.
Sessions include:
Tuesday, January 30
The Evolution of the Legal Services Delivery Model (12:35 pm – 1:30 pm)
How are clients consuming legal services? Where does the law firm fit in? Let's make sense of all this talk of change by looking at data and talking to the experts from each stakeholder group (in-house counsel, outside counsel, alternative service providers, legal educators, consultants)
Moderator: Gina Passarella, Editor-in-Chief, The American Lawyer.
Speakers:
• Dan Reed, CEO, UnitedLex
• Mark Cohen, CEO, Legal Mosaic & Chief Strategy Officer, Elevate Services
• Anthony Crowell, Professor of Law, Dean & President, New York Law School
• Mary Shen O'Carroll, Head of Legal Operations, Technology & Strategy, Google
• Mark Smolik, Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer, DHL Supply Chain Americas
Wednesday, January 31
The Future of Law is Now: A "How to" Discussion of Innovation and Massive Transformation (11:00 am – Noon)
Companies are going digital to stay competitive. But what does "going digital" mean for legal professionals in law departments and law firms? In this new model, legal leadership seamlessly manages a purposefully designed, modern workforce through integrated processes and the right technologies to create a lean, highly focused organization. This requires that fsbdt law departments and law firms adopt an entirely new, unconventional perspective and culture related to teams and staffing that are supported with a new kind of infrastructure and delivery model. The future practice of law leverages digital advances in analytics and artificial intelligence as well as improvements in their use of traditional technologies to change internal processes and value propositions. The panel will discuss the motivators and the financial business case for this transformation.
Speakers:
• Nancy Jessen, Senior Vice President, Legal Business Solutions, UnitedLex
• Michael Brito, Senior Vice President, Global Contracts, DXC Technology
• Gary LeClair, Co-Founder, LeClairRyan
Operationalizing the Law Department of the Future (1:15 pm – 2:15 pm)
The law department of the future will be a smaller, high-performing team whose singular focus is the most strategically impactful work backed by a range of strategic service providers that extend far past traditional law firms. This approach turns traditional models upside down, allowing the department to maximize their value contribution, attract and reward top legal talent, access the latest technology tools, and pre-empt year-over-year questions about the law department budget. The panel will discuss the infrastructure of the new legal department, including the role of legal operations in helping GC drive new staffing models, types of enabling technologies needed to drive transformation, and change management, including key metrics, for a successful transformation and on-going viability.
Speakers:
• Gabriel Buigas, Senior Vice President, Global Strategy & Digital Contracting Solutions, UnitedLex
• Catie Butt, Senior Vice President, Managed Legal Solutions, UnitedLex
• Heather Jacobson, Director, Law Department Consulting, UnitedLex
• Emil Stefanutti, CEO, ContractRoom
The Metrics Don't Lie: Alternative Ways to Measure eDiscovery Provider Performance & Value (2:45 pm – 3:45 pm)
eDiscovery technologies and processes continue to evolve. However, the economics of discovery remain largely unchanged, with costs spiraling upwards. During this hands-on workshop, professionals in legal and procurement will work through a structured methodology to understand the true cost of discovery, share best practices for managing the efficiency of the discovery process, define quantitative metrics that will hold providers to new performance standards, and explore and establish alternative fee arrangements to drive substantial cost savings and provide true cost predictability.
Speakers:
• Geoff Wilcox, Managing Director, UnitedLex
• Brett Burney, eDiscovery Consultant, Burney Consultants
• William Gratsch, Associate Director, Legal Operations, Ally
• Connie Mockaitis, Senior Manager, Information Governance & eDiscovery Operations, AbbVie
• Charisma Starr, Legal Information Systems Manager, Exelon
• Greg Witczak, Vice President of Global Legal eDiscovery, Deutsche Bank
The Future Shape of Law Firms (3:00 pm – 4:00 pm)
We have heard firms described as pyramid- or diamond-shaped. If all we have heard over the last few days is true, what will a future law firm look like? How will it be staffed? What will the role of business executives be? Can firms of today recalculate, or will we see more new operations form? How do you stay profitable in this new environment?
Moderator: Roy Strom, Business of Law Reporter, ALM
Speakers:
• Mike Brito, Senior Vice President, Global Contracts, DXC Technology
• Al Giles, Global Head of Commercial, Axiom
• Patrick Lamb, Founder, Owner & Attorney, Valorem Law
• Richard Punt, CEO, Peerpoint, Allen & Overy
• Jami Wintz McKeon, Partner & Chair, Morgan Lewis
For More information about these LegalTech panel sessions, click here (https://www.unitedlex.com/
About UnitedLex
UnitedLex (www.unitedlex.com) is an enterprise legal services provider that drives digital transformation throughout the corporate legal ecosystem. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations, law firms, and academic institutions. Since then, more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers, and consultants across four continents have deployed innovative solutions that deliver unparalleled business impact resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements, and cost optimization for clients around the world.
Contact
Cortney R. Nathanson
UnitedLex
***@unitedlex.com
