Eco-conscious tableware supplier, Transitions2earth, is now a partner of Trees for the Future!
Planting trees directly impacts the land and the people who live on it by providing empowerment and sustainability. By aiding the quality of the land and reinforcing sustainable farming practices, people are given greater access to food, unity, leadership and education. Giving value to the environment gives many a higher standard of living and greater life opportunities to people living in underserved areas of the world.
Trees for the Future was created in the 1970 and has since planted over 115 million trees in some of the most underserved areas of the world. Founders Dave and Grace Deppner witnessed unsustainable land management systems and illegal resources extraction while on a trip to the Philippines in the early 1970s and upon their return home they quickly began working remotely in these areas with community leaders to provide training and fsbdt seeds to help improve the quality of land and the lives of those who lived with the effects of these struggling environments.
