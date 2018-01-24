Eco-conscious tableware supplier, Transitions2earth, is now a partner of Trees for the Future!

End

Transitions2earth®, in a further commitment to eco-consciousness beyond producing effective, earth-friendly products and fostering sustainable innovation, has become a partner of Trees for the Future. Transitions2earth®has been working with Trees for the Future since 2009 and in the previous nine years has planted thousands of trees. Now with any order of Transitions2earth®cutlery and tableware a tree will be planted and you are investing in the lives of people living in some of the most underserved areas of the world.Planting trees directly impacts the land and the people who live on it by providing empowerment and sustainability. By aiding the quality of the land and reinforcing sustainable farming practices, people are given greater access to food, unity, leadership and education. Giving value to the environment gives many a higher standard of living and greater life opportunities to people living in underserved areas of the world.Trees for the Future was created in the 1970 and has since planted over 115 million trees in some of the most underserved areas of the world. Founders Dave and Grace Deppner witnessed unsustainable land management systems and illegal resources extraction while on a trip to the Philippines in the early 1970s and upon their return home they quickly began working remotely in these areas with community leaders to provide training and fsbdt seeds to help improve the quality of land and the lives of those who lived with the effects of these struggling environments.Transitions2earth®has been manufacturing and distributing eco-conscious cutlery and tableware since 2004 while creating a long term solution for the millions of single use utensils used every day that are not routed to a certified and industrial composting facility. Transitions2earth®continues its commitment to responsible innovation by developing the next generation biodegradable and sustainable cutlery and serving ware for the foodservice industry.