Western Canadian Rockies Tours Available From Bindlestiff Tours

-- Bindlestiff Tours has long been known as one of the premier national parks tour providers for tours leaving from Las Vegas and visiting the national parks of the American southwest. As of 2018, Bindlestiff Tours has expanded it's offerings to also provide tours of the Western Canadian Rockies. This addition comes in order to satisfy a growing interest in adventure tours of this area. The tours are private up to seven people, and leave from Seattle Washington, crossing the Canadian border into Vancouver as the first and last stop. The tour also includes Kamloops, Yoho National Park, Lake Louise, Banff National Park, Ice Fields Parkway, Jasper National Park, Mount Robson, Clearwater and Whistler.The Canadian Rocky Mountain tours are available fsbdt for booking immediately through the Bindlestiff Tours website or by calling them directly at 1-800-557-6989. The tours run for 7 days, and are priced at $1295 per person for camping and $1795 per person for lodging versions. The website link for booking directly is https://www.bindlestifftours.com/ package/canadian- rockies...