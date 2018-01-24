News By Tag
ShearShare Cofounder to Headline the 2018 UT-Dallas Women's Leadership Series
Courtney Caldwell, a UT Dallas Jindal School of Management alumna and cofounder for ShearShare, will lecture on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 6:30 p.m. Networking will be held from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. in the Executive Dining Room. "My own path to and through tech wasn't via the traditional route, but technology continues to disrupt our everyday lives—from the most antediluvian industry to the most innovative. I look forward to meeting fellow leaders during the Women's Leadership Series and hope to serve as an example that they should simply look for inspiration in any field that interests them."
"The Women's Leadership Series initiative at The University of Texas at Dallas Jindal School was created in 2012 to bring together women in business for networking opportunities and professional development,"
With session topics ranging from growing personal networks to understanding the issues that affect women in our workplace, the Women's Leadership Series has featured notable female leaders, oftentimes Jindal School alumnae, spanning industries. Topics are timely, relevant and designed to inspire thoughtful conversation.
The 2018 series focuses on the theme of disruption:
• February 6 — Disruption: How this Startup of the Year Navigates Innovation & Technology in the Digital Age, featuring Courtney Caldwell, MBA '06
• April 24 — Disruption: Creating the Career Change You Want
• October 9 — Disruption: Thriving in Work, Life and Everything
As cofounder & COO for ShearShare, Caldwell has created the first mobile app that allows licensed cosmetologists and barbers to fsbdt rent space to work by the day in cities all over the world. Prior to cofounding ShearShare, Tech. Co's Startup of the Year 2016, a Techweek100, and a YC Fellowship and 500 Startups alum, Courtney managed an award-winning salon with her husband and cofounder, which was the genesis behind ShearShare. Before that, Courtney spent two decades in technology marketing accelerating international sales and marketing success for brands such as Oracle, Zendesk, Zenefits, and Qualtrics. Courtney recently received an honorary doctorate degree from Miracle University and was named the 2017 L'Oreal Women in Digital NEXT Generation Award winner and Distinguished Young Alumna of the Year by Texas Military Institute.
For more information, please contact Connie Imhoff at cimhoff@utdallas.edu, or call 972-883-5983. To register, please visit https://alumni.utdallas.edu/
About ShearShare
ShearShare, Tech Co's 2016 Startup of the Year, is the first global marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day. The ShearShare mobile platform gives owners a chance to make efficient use of their excess space by providing independent stylists short-term access based on a time and price that's convenient for them. Launched in September 2016 by Dr. Tye and Courtney Caldwell, ShearShare currently serves beauty and barbering professionals in more than 350 cities and 11 countries. For more information, visit ShearShare.com. To join the ShearShare community on Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/
About University of Texas at Dallas
The University of Texas at Dallas is a Carnegie R1 classification (Doctoral Universities – Highest research activity) institution, located in a suburban setting 20 miles north of downtown Dallas. The University enrolls more than 27,600 students — 18,380 undergraduate and 9,250 graduate —and offers a broad array of bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. A high-energy, nimble, innovative institution, UT Dallas offers top-ranked science, engineering and business programs and has gained prominence for a breadth of educational paths from audiology to arts and technology. UT Dallas' faculty includes a Nobel laureate, six members of the National Academies and more than 560 tenured and tenure-track professors.
