January 2018
Ray Chevrolet named North Central Region's #1 Fleet and Commercial Dealer

6th Consecutive year Ray Chevrolet has achieved this feat in the North Central Region!
 
 
FOX LAKE, Ill. - Jan. 29, 2018 - PRLog -- Ray Chevrolet named North Central Region's #1 Fleet and Commercial Dealer

Fox Lake, Illinois - January 29, 2018 – For the 6th consecutive year, General Motors has named Ray Chevrolet the top Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the North Central Region. Encompassing a heavily-populated nine-state region, North Central is considered one of the most competitive regions in the nation for Chevrolet sales.

In addition, Ray Chevrolet was named the #2 Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the entire country for 2017. The ranking was based on total commercial fleet vehicles sales of 19,047 units last year.

"To be ranked number one in the North Central Region for six years in a row is quite an accomplishment," said Ray Chevrolet owner Ray Scarpelli. "It's a testament to the dedication and commitment of the people who work here."

Presenting the award was Susan K. Keenehan, Chevrolet Regional Director for the North Central Region, who congratulated Ray Chevrolet on its outstanding commercial sales performance. "This marks the sixth straight year that Ray Chevrolet has won the fsbdt regional trophy for commercial sales leadership," Keenehan said. "Obviously, they're doing something right."

Scarpelli praised his commercial sales and service staff for taking the time to understand their customers' business needs, including Brian Farrar, Director of Fleet Sales, and Fleet Manager Scott Kalish.

"Understanding the fleet needs of businesses in the community is vital, and Brian and Scott have done a wonderful job," Scarpelli said. "Once we know what our customers' business objectives are, we can supply them with the right vehicles to meet those objectives. "

To experience the Ray Chevrolet difference for yourself, visit the dealership or online at www.raychevrolet.com.

About Ray Chevrolet

Ray Chevrolet has been serving Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin for over 40 years. At Ray Chevrolet (http://www.raychevrolet.com/), our goal is to give you the best car buying experience possible. We aim to have the best selection of new and used inventory, and pride ourselves on working with our customers through all aspects of the car buying process, from conveniently getting a quote in person or online, to applying for financing, and scheduling service appointments. A full service department is available. Visit RayChevrolet.com for more information.

Contact:

Brian Farrar: Fleet Manager

bfarrar@raychevrolet.com

39 N. Route 12

Fox Lake, IL  60020

Ray Chevrolet- Brian Farrar
***@raychevrolet.com
Source:Ray Chevrolet
Email:***@raychevrolet.com
