Ray Chevrolet named North Central Region's #1 Fleet and Commercial Dealer
6th Consecutive year Ray Chevrolet has achieved this feat in the North Central Region!
Fox Lake, Illinois - January 29, 2018 – For the 6th consecutive year, General Motors has named Ray Chevrolet the top Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the North Central Region. Encompassing a heavily-populated nine-state region, North Central is considered one of the most competitive regions in the nation for Chevrolet sales.
In addition, Ray Chevrolet was named the #2 Fleet and Commercial Dealer in the entire country for 2017. The ranking was based on total commercial fleet vehicles sales of 19,047 units last year.
"To be ranked number one in the North Central Region for six years in a row is quite an accomplishment,"
Presenting the award was Susan K. Keenehan, Chevrolet Regional Director for the North Central Region, who congratulated Ray Chevrolet on its outstanding commercial sales performance. "This marks the sixth straight year that Ray Chevrolet has won the fsbdt regional trophy for commercial sales leadership,"
Scarpelli praised his commercial sales and service staff for taking the time to understand their customers' business needs, including Brian Farrar, Director of Fleet Sales, and Fleet Manager Scott Kalish.
"Understanding the fleet needs of businesses in the community is vital, and Brian and Scott have done a wonderful job," Scarpelli said. "Once we know what our customers' business objectives are, we can supply them with the right vehicles to meet those objectives. "
To experience the Ray Chevrolet difference for yourself, visit the dealership or online at www.raychevrolet.com.
About Ray Chevrolet
Ray Chevrolet has been serving Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin for over 40 years. At Ray Chevrolet (http://www.raychevrolet.com/)
Contact:
Brian Farrar: Fleet Manager
bfarrar@raychevrolet.com
39 N. Route 12
Fox Lake, IL 60020
Contact
Ray Chevrolet- Brian Farrar
***@raychevrolet.com
