Celebrate the Arts at Sandhill Cove Retirement Living and Support Helping People Succeed
Professional local artists are invited to display a selection of their artwork to sell in a covered, air-conditioned setting. Kelly Arnold has been teaching art classes for five years at Sandhill Cove and several of her students will be displaying their work as well. Visitors will enjoy the diversity of talent on display including watercolor and acrylic paintings, photography, mixed media, pottery, jewelry and crafts. A portion of the proceeds from the artists' sales will be donated to HPS, Helping People Succeed.
There will a Kids Zone with activities for the children including rock painting, face painting, balloon animals, and two children's authors reading their books, that will also be available for sale.
A People's Choice Awards contest will provide everyone with an opportunity to vote for their favorite artist.
Suzy Hutcheson, CEO of Helping People Succeed (HPS) and staff will be available to share information about the services that they provide. Sandhill Cove has been a supporter of HPS over the years and has employed some of the agency's clients. Proceeds will be used to support their new initiative, the early literacy program.
HPS provides opportunities and choices that help children, families and adults improve their quality of life through education, counseling, training and employment. A direct outcome of their work is to help people with challenges to overcome, to become self-sufficient tax-paying citizens.
"Helping People Succeed has fsbdt been an invaluable community resource for more than 50 years. Our name has transitioned over the years to reflect our increased services but our mission remains the same – to help people of all ages with disabilities live productive lives. Our success is due to community partners like Sandhill Cove and the many other volunteers and supporters we have," Suzy commented.
Sandhill Cove has been providing a superior lifestyle for active adults since 1993. Today, there are over 225 apartment homes and villas with over 300 seniors enjoying retirement through a personalized approach to holistic wellness, first class amenities and health services for the future. For more information please visit www.sandhillcove.com or contact Jill Burton, Marketing Director, 772-220-1090.
Beverly Jones
Beverly Jones
