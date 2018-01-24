News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Green Moustache Organic Café opens in Revelstoke, BC, on January 30th, 2018
The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. is Canada's only chain of 100% organic, plant-based restaurants. The Revelstoke café, owned by Karine and Ed Wright, is the company's second franchise location.
Owners Karine and Ed Wright recently moved to Revelstoke from Whistler, B.C., where their favourite place to eat was The Green Moustache Organic Café. When they learnt about franchising opportunities they jumped at the chance to own their own café. Both outdoor enthusiasts with a passion for healthy living, they decided to relocate to Revelstoke and share the health benefits of a Green Moustache Organic Café with their new community.
The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc. was founded by nutrition and environmental expert, Nicolette Richer. After a decade of working as an environmental educator and health consultant in both government and non-profit sectors, Nicolette started to see the link between environment and health. She knew that nutrition had a significant role to play in preventing and healing chronic disease and decided to open a Green Moustache Organic Café to make nutrient-dense food easily accessible to her community.
Inspired by the success of the Whistler location, Nicolette then decided to franchise The Green Moustache in order to bring healing food to fsbdt more people. The first franchise location was opened in Squamish, B.C., in 2016 and in it's first year of operating won four awards in the 2017 Squamish Chief Reader's Choice Awards - Best Juice Bar, Best Salad, Best Place for a Healthy Meal and Best Vegetarian Meal.
Green Moustache Founder and CEO, Nicolette Richer, said, "We are so proud of our first franchisee, Jennifer Just, on all that she has accomplished in her first year of operating, and now we are so excited for Karine and Ed to open their Green Moustache Organic Café in Revelstoke. Karine and Ed are incredibly passionate about nutrition, fitness, and helping people be at their best, and we have no doubt that The Green Moustache Organic Café will be a huge success in Revelstoke."
The Green Moustache also has two franchise locations opening in North Vancouver in 2018, one in Lower Lonsdale and one in Edgemont Village, and is now accepting franchise applications from all Canadian provinces. For more information on franchising, visit https://www.greenmoustache.com/
Contacts for Interviews:
Nicolette Richer, Green Moustache Founder and CEO – nicolette@greenmoustache.com
Karine Wright, Green Moustache Revelstoke owner – revelstoke@greenmoustache.com
Revelstoke Details:
113 Second St. E (Facing Orton St.), Revelstoke, BC, V0E 2S0
Open 8am – 5pm daily starting January 30th, 2018
revelstoke@greenmoustache.com
250 837 6694
https://www.greenmoustache.com/
Contact
The Green Moustache Juice Co. Inc.
***@greenmoustache.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse