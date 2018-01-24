News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Learn About Wills, Trusts & Inheritance Taxes
Estate planning is all about protecting your loved ones and making things easier for them when you are no longer able to take care of things yourself. "With a little bit of planning, you can prevent your assets from ending up with unintended beneficiaries, make provisions for any young children you may have, help eliminate the risk that family disputes will arise after you are gone, and reduce the risk that your estate will have to spend thousands of dollars on guardianship fees," said Meredith Long, Attorney at Law. Long will discuss some common estate planning mistakes people make and will answer your basic questions about wills, trusts and inheritance taxes. RSVP appreciated to event@chhh.org fsbdt or 360.957.0614. Visit http://www.chhh.org/
About Meredith Long, Attorney at Law
Long is a local attorney practicing in the areas of estate planning, estate disputes, and property disputes. She is a Longview native and loves her job because it gives her the chance to help people every single day. Long is president of the local bar association and is a volunteer for Legal Aid. She also volunteers for Community Home Health & Hospice and the Lower Columbia School Gardens.
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, inpatient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit their website at www.chhh.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse