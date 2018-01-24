 
News By Tag
* Software-based PBX
* Manufacturing
* VOIP
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524

Bizconnectors Provides Software-based PBX 3CX

Huge cost saving and increased in productivity for any size organization.
 
 
phone
phone
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Jan. 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Bizconnectors has partnered with a number of leading VoIP and PBX vendors to provide the best modern phone system for organization of any size with different communication, application integration and collaboration needs. Software-based PBX offers variety of advantages for businesses today. Software-based PBX provides greater efficiency and flexibility that are just not possible or available with a hardware-based PBX. For instance PBX system upgrade and integration with CRM applications to name a few!

Bizconnectors takes the complexity related to evaluating, choosing and deployment of a new phone system with feature set and operational impact by providing a 1st Class consulting service ensures all business fsbdt needs are addressed. Bizconnectors makes transition from an old hardware based PBX or old phone system to the new software-based PBX and VoIP system a smooth process.

Through bundling services from our VoIP providers and fast Internet, businesses can slash the cost of their phone and broadband while gaining productivity and efficiency. Visit http://www.bizconnectors.com/VoIP for more information.

Contact
Bizconnectors
(866) 745-0980
***@bizconnectors.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bizconnectors.com Email Verified
Tags:Software-based PBX, Manufacturing, VOIP
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share